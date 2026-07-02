Aviation News

FAA Announces $1.776 Billion In Airport Grants

Funding will support runway, taxiway, terminal and safety projects at airports in 46 states.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
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Key Takeaways:

The FAA will distribute $1.776 billion in airport grants for projects across 46 states, according to a Thursday announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funding will go toward runway and taxiway work, terminal improvements, lighting projects, safety upgrades and other airport infrastructure needs.

Among the larger awards are $88.8 million for pavement projects at Denver International Airport, $74 million for runway rehabilitation, apron expansion and visual guidance light upgrades at Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field and $62.4 million for runway and runway lighting rehabilitation at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Other airport grants include $62.2 million for runway construction at Houston Hobby Airport, $47.6 million for taxiway construction and work on an aircraft rescue and firefighting building at John F. Kennedy International Airport, $36 million for terminal, taxiway and lighting rehabilitation at Orlando International Airport and $28.1 million for taxiway rehabilitation at Oakland International Airport.

“What better way to celebrate America than investing in its future,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. “We’re ushering in the Golden Age of Transportation and rebuilding our airport infrastructure is critical to making that vision a reality. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are building an aviation system worthy of our country’s incredible history.”

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford also said the agency is “prioritizing improving our nation’s airports and ensuring we issue grants quickly and efficiently.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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