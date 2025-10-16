FAA Approves uAvionix Tower System, First Deployment in Montana

uAvionix Corporation has received FAA System Design Approval for its FlightLine Airborne Position Reference Tool (APRT), the company announced Oct. 14. The approval allows the use of a situational awareness display for Federal and Non-Federal Contract Towers, with the first installation at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell, Montana. The system provides real-time aircraft position information using ADS-B data through a web-based display, designed for the currently 91 contract Airport Traffic Control Towers (ATCTs) that do not have surveillance capability.

“Receiving the FAA’s System Design Approval for FlightLine APRT is a monumental achievement that underscores our commitment to enhancing aviation safety and efficiency,” said Paul Beard, chief technology officer at uAvionix. “We are immensely proud to deploy this critical safety tool first at our hometown airport of Glacier Park International Airport in Montana.”

Glacier Park Airport Director Rob Ratkowski said the system will be a valuable support tool for controllers and for tower operations.

“We care tremendously for the safety of the flying public, airlines and pilots and we’re happy to be partnered with a local Flathead Valley-based company,” Ratkowski said.

FlightLine APRT uses the same architecture as uAvionix’s FlightLine Surface Awareness System (SAI), which currently operates in more than 14 FAA towers.

Dave Ritchey, director of aviation for Serco North America, which operates the Glacier Park tower, said the new capability addresses challenges for controllers in areas with complex terrain and low visibility.

“Historically, controlling without surveillance tools, particularly in regions with challenging terrain and low visibility, has presented significant limitations,” Ritchey said. “For years, Contract Tower controllers across the country have requested radar or situational awareness systems; however, the FAA had not authorized the use of these commercial off-the-shelf products in Contract Towers. With the introduction of advanced situational awareness technology, we are now establishing a higher standard for safety and operational efficiency in contract towers.”

According to uAvionix, around 12 additional airports are already planning to install the system.