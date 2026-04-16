FAA Flags Potential Seatbelt Failures In GA Aircraft

A recent Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB 2026-10) is urging owners and maintenance technicians to take a closer look at seatbelts and shoulder harnesses in general aviation aircraft.

While not regulatory in nature and not accompanied by an Airworthiness Directive, the bulletin highlights concerns that some older or non-compliant restraint systems may not meet current strength standards and could fail under crash loads, potentially worsening occupant injuries in otherwise survivable accidents.

The FAA issued the SAIB after reviewing multiple general aviation accidents investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in which restraint systems failed during impact. In several cases, shoulder harness assemblies separated at load-bearing points such as the Y-junction where shoulder straps converge. At least one referenced case involved a fatal outcome where restraint failure was identified as a contributing factor.

A search of NTSB public dockets identified at least fifteen other general aviation accidents resulting in full or partial failure of the occupants’ restraint system.

According to the bulletin, many of the affected systems were built to older or obsolete Technical Standard Orders (TSOs), predating current minimum performance requirements.

The FAA notes that compliant restraint systems should be capable of withstanding loads on the order of 3,000 pounds or more, depending on configuration. However, markings on older belts and harnesses may not clearly indicate compliance, leaving owners to rely on manufacturer labels, documentation, or visual inspection to determine eligibility.

The SAIB recommends operators verify restraint systems meet current TSO standards, check labels for compliance and strength ratings, and inspect for wear, damage, or outdated hardware. Meanwhile, maintenance technicians are likewise encouraged to include restraint systems in routine inspections, especially in older aircraft or those with legacy aftermarket installations.