FAA Establishes Certification Basis For Electra EL9

Electra announced Friday that the FAA has closed the G-1 issue paper for its EL9 Ultra Short aircraft, formally establishing the certification basis for the nine-passenger hybrid-electric design. The milestone does not constitute type certification but sets the regulatory requirements the company must meet to obtain it.

Certification Framework

The company submitted its Part 23 type certification application in November 2025. Closing the G-1 issue paper after seven months establishes an agreed regulatory foundation for the EL9’s distributed hybrid-electric propulsion, blown-lift system and fly-by-wire controls.

“The swift G1 achievement reflects the hard work and productive collaboration between Electra and the FAA,” Electra CEO Marc Allen said.

Allen said the company will now carry that work into the G-2 phase of the certification program.

Compliance Planning

The G-2 phase will focus on the EL9’s means of compliance, or how Electra will demonstrate that the design meets the certification basis. Electra Senior Vice President for Product Development JP Stewart said that work will include engineering analysis, ground and flight testing, inspections, conformity activities and certification data.

Electra said the EL9 is designed to take off and land in 150 feet or less and carry up to nine passengers on routes of up to 330 nautical miles. The aircraft uses a small turbine-powered generator, battery packs and eight electric motors distributed along the wing to produce lift at low airspeeds.