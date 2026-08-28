Aviation News

FAA Proposes Special Conditions For Skyryse Fly-By-Wire R66

Agency wants pilots to retain awareness of control limits after conventional mechanical feedback is removed.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
FAA Proposes Special Conditions For Skyryse Fly-By-Wire R66
[Credit: Skyryse]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has proposed special certification conditions for Skyryse's SkyOS, a fly-by-wire flight-control system designed for the Robinson R66 that replaces conventional mechanical controls with a single stick and software.
  • A primary concern for the FAA is how pilots will recognize when the SkyOS-equipped helicopter is approaching the limits of its control authority, due to the absence of traditional mechanical feedback.
  • Skyryse is pursuing a supplemental type certificate for the R66 installation and is currently undergoing "for-credit" flight testing with the FAA, with public comments open on the proposed conditions until Oct. 13.
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The FAA on Friday proposed special certification conditions for Skyryse’s SkyOS flight-control system, a fly-by-wire platform being installed in the Robinson R66. Skyryse’s R66-based Skyryse One replaces the helicopter’s conventional controls with a single control stick, touchscreens and software-controlled flight systems designed to manage many functions normally handled directly by the pilot.

FAA Focuses On Control-Limit Awareness

The FAA proposal centers on how pilots will recognize when the helicopter is approaching the limits of its control authority. On a conventionally controlled R66, the position of the cyclic and pedals relative to their physical stops gives the pilot an indication of how much control authority remains. SkyOS removes the direct mechanical relationship between the cockpit controls and the main- and tail-rotor controls.

“For the context of this special condition, the term ‘suitable’ indicates an appropriate balance between nuisance and necessary operation,” the FAA said.

The proposed requirement would have SkyOS provide pilots with an indication when primary flight controls approach the limits of their available authority.

Skyryse Moves Through Certification

Skyryse applied for a supplemental type certificate for the R66 installation in April 2023. The company has positioned SkyOS as a simplified flight-control platform intended to automate or simplify tasks including takeoff, landing and aircraft stabilization. Skyryse announced in February that the aircraft had entered for-credit flight testing with the FAA.

The proposed special conditions would become part of the certification basis for the modified R66 and apply specifically to issues created by its fly-by-wire controls.

The FAA is accepting public comments on the proposal through Oct. 13.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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