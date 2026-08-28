FAA Proposes Special Conditions For Skyryse Fly-By-Wire R66

The FAA on Friday proposed special certification conditions for Skyryse’s SkyOS flight-control system, a fly-by-wire platform being installed in the Robinson R66. Skyryse’s R66-based Skyryse One replaces the helicopter’s conventional controls with a single control stick, touchscreens and software-controlled flight systems designed to manage many functions normally handled directly by the pilot.

FAA Focuses On Control-Limit Awareness

The FAA proposal centers on how pilots will recognize when the helicopter is approaching the limits of its control authority. On a conventionally controlled R66, the position of the cyclic and pedals relative to their physical stops gives the pilot an indication of how much control authority remains. SkyOS removes the direct mechanical relationship between the cockpit controls and the main- and tail-rotor controls.

“For the context of this special condition, the term ‘suitable’ indicates an appropriate balance between nuisance and necessary operation,” the FAA said.

The proposed requirement would have SkyOS provide pilots with an indication when primary flight controls approach the limits of their available authority.

Skyryse Moves Through Certification

Skyryse applied for a supplemental type certificate for the R66 installation in April 2023. The company has positioned SkyOS as a simplified flight-control platform intended to automate or simplify tasks including takeoff, landing and aircraft stabilization. Skyryse announced in February that the aircraft had entered for-credit flight testing with the FAA.

The proposed special conditions would become part of the certification basis for the modified R66 and apply specifically to issues created by its fly-by-wire controls.

The FAA is accepting public comments on the proposal through Oct. 13.