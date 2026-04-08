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FAA Extends Comment Period on Part 141 Modernization Report

Industry groups say added time will allow broader review of recommendations for pilot school reform.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Extends Comment Period on Part 141 Modernization Report
[Credit: Nadezda Murmakova | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has extended the public comment period for an industry report outlining comprehensive recommendations to modernize pilot training under FAR Part 141 until May 11.
  • Developed by the National Flight Training Alliance, the report aims to reduce administrative burdens, centralize FAA oversight, and expand the use of training technology like flight simulators.
  • Key proposals include creating a centralized FAA office for school certification, updating documentation processes, and revising course appendices to comprehensively reimagine U.S. pilot training.
  • While the extension was welcomed by some industry groups, others have raised concerns about potential issues, "special interests," and a shift away from external validation in the proposed modernization.
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The FAA has extended the public comment period on an industry report outlining recommendations to modernize pilot training conducted under FAR Part 141, moving the deadline to May 11 from the original April 10 closing date. The report, developed by the National Flight Training Alliance with input gathered over roughly a year of meetings and industry discussions, presents recommendations aimed at reducing administrative burden on flight schools, centralizing FAA oversight and expanding the use of training technology.

The FAA announced in February that it would hold public meetings in March to solicit input on modernization of Part 141 pilot school regulations as part of a broader rulemaking effort.

Recommendations in the NFTA report include creating a centralized FAA office responsible for school certification, updating oversight and documentation processes, increasing use of flight simulation technology, revising course appendices and replacing the provisional pilot school designation with a registered pilot school designation.

In its executive summary, NFTA wrote that, “The recommendations contained in this report are not incremental adjustments to an aging system. They represent a deliberate, comprehensive reimagining of how the United States trains its pilots, one that positions this nation to reclaim and strengthen its role as the global leader in aviation training excellence.”

The FAA has said comments submitted on the report will help inform internal deliberations and the development of a future Part 141 update rulemaking proposal.

The extension followed requests from industry groups seeking more time to review the 471-page document and prepare comments.

The National Air Transportation Association said in a statement that it welcomed the longer review period, noting that the original 10-day window was too short for stakeholders to fully evaluate the initiative.

Flight School Association International also raised concerns about the Part 141 modernization proposal in an email to members, writing that, “While there is good work that has been done in this report with input from industry representatives and participants, there are also a number of potential concerns, issues, workarounds, carve-outs for special interests, and attempts to turn our pilot training process away from external validation.”

Comments may be submitted through the federal docket through May 11.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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