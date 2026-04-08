FAA Extends Comment Period on Part 141 Modernization Report

The FAA has extended the public comment period on an industry report outlining recommendations to modernize pilot training conducted under FAR Part 141, moving the deadline to May 11 from the original April 10 closing date. The report, developed by the National Flight Training Alliance with input gathered over roughly a year of meetings and industry discussions, presents recommendations aimed at reducing administrative burden on flight schools, centralizing FAA oversight and expanding the use of training technology.

The FAA announced in February that it would hold public meetings in March to solicit input on modernization of Part 141 pilot school regulations as part of a broader rulemaking effort.

Recommendations in the NFTA report include creating a centralized FAA office responsible for school certification, updating oversight and documentation processes, increasing use of flight simulation technology, revising course appendices and replacing the provisional pilot school designation with a registered pilot school designation.

In its executive summary, NFTA wrote that, “The recommendations contained in this report are not incremental adjustments to an aging system. They represent a deliberate, comprehensive reimagining of how the United States trains its pilots, one that positions this nation to reclaim and strengthen its role as the global leader in aviation training excellence.”

The FAA has said comments submitted on the report will help inform internal deliberations and the development of a future Part 141 update rulemaking proposal.

The extension followed requests from industry groups seeking more time to review the 471-page document and prepare comments.

The National Air Transportation Association said in a statement that it welcomed the longer review period, noting that the original 10-day window was too short for stakeholders to fully evaluate the initiative.

Flight School Association International also raised concerns about the Part 141 modernization proposal in an email to members, writing that, “While there is good work that has been done in this report with input from industry representatives and participants, there are also a number of potential concerns, issues, workarounds, carve-outs for special interests, and attempts to turn our pilot training process away from external validation.”

Comments may be submitted through the federal docket through May 11.