NOTAM System Changeover Expected April 18

The FAA is expected to transition from its existing U.S. NOTAM System to the newer NOTAM Management Service on April 18, according to the National Business Aviation Association. The changeover is anticipated during a scheduled overnight maintenance period, with notices issued before the window remaining available through normal distribution channels. A notice currently posted on the FAA’s NOTAM site reads, “System Maintenance Impacting FNS Applications – 04/18/2026 @ 0400z-0900z.”

Once the transition is complete, NOTAMs accessed through the Federal NOTAM System page and third-party providers will be delivered through the NOTAM Management Service, with no operational difference expected for users. NBAA also said the FAA is recommending continued use of the older FNS NOTAM search page during the transition so operators can continue receiving current information until the transition is complete.

The changeover is the latest step in the FAA’s broader effort to modernize the NOTAM system following the January 2023 outage that halted morning departures nationwide for about 90 minutes. The first phase of the NOTAM Management Service rollout began in September 2025, and the FAA previously said full replacement of the legacy NOTAM platforms was planned for late spring 2026. For now, NOTAMs will continue to appear in their current format, though the new system is intended to provide a more resilient platform for future improvements.