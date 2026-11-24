New FAA staffing requirements for air traffic control towers took effect Tuesday, mandating that a dedicated operations supervisor or controller-in-charge be on duty whenever line up and wait (LUAW) procedures are in use.

Mandatory Supervision

Under an FAA notice issued in October, the agency amended FAA Order JO 7210.3, which governs air traffic facility operations and administration. Previous guidance recommended against combining supervisory positions with other tower positions during LUAW operations. The FAA said the change is intended to eliminate ambiguity in staffing requirements and reduce distractions for personnel overseeing the operations.

“A stand-alone watch supervision (OS/CIC) position must be staffed and must not be combined with any other position,” the notice states.

Potential Impact On Runway Capacity

The LUAW procedure allows controllers to position aircraft on a runway ahead of an anticipated takeoff clearance.

The additional requirement comes amid ongoing efforts by the FAA to address its controller shortage. In May, the agency revised its staffing target to 12,563 certified professional controllers nationwide. Towers without sufficient personnel to maintain a separate supervisory position will be unable to use LUAW procedures, potentially affecting departure rates at some airports. The FAA did not provide an estimate of the operational impact in its notice.