The FAA expects more than 52,000 flights across the country Tuesday, marking the busiest day of a nine-day Thanksgiving travel period. According to FAA data, the agency anticipates 417,775 flights operating under instrument flight rules between Nov. 23 and Dec. 1, up 2.2% from last year and 7.5% from 2019.

Air Traffic Preparations

The increased traffic comes less than two weeks after a nationwide ground stop prompted by communications problems at FAA air traffic control facilities. On Monday, a separate controller shortage temporarily halted flights bound for Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The White House has assembled a team of officials from the FAA, the departments of Transportation and Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to address technological issues. The FAA also said it is exploring ways to identify system failures earlier and remove components susceptible to outages.

Weather Concerns

In its Tuesday travel forecast, the FAA identified several areas where weather could disrupt flight operations. Low ceilings are expected to affect portions of the West Coast on Tuesday, while thunderstorms are possible across Florida and the Gulf Coast through Wednesday.

Rain could affect Atlanta and other parts of the Southeast on Wednesday before moving into the Mid-Atlantic. The FAA also anticipates rain and wind across the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day. Air traffic restrictions and airport delays can be monitored through the FAA’s NAS status page.