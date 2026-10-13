FAA Reverses Indianapolis Heliport Closure

The FAA on Tuesday reversed an earlier decision allowing the closure of Indianapolis Downtown Heliport (8A4), instead directing the Indianapolis Airport Authority to maintain the 5.36-acre property for public aviation use. According to a new federal notice, the agency said it will not release the IAA from its Airport Improvement Program obligations. That decision, in turn, effectively blocks plans to sell the property for nonaviation redevelopment.

Closure Plan Challenged

The airport authority began pursuing closure in 2021, when it cited declining helicopter activity despite high operating costs. According to the FAA, the facility recorded 447 operations in 2025 excluding flights by IU Health, which relocated its operations to Indianapolis Regional Airport. The FAA initially supported closure in November 2024, concluding that proceeds from the property’s sale could provide a greater benefit to aviation if the funds were reinvested at Indianapolis Regional.

“This is a win for Indiana’s taxpayers, public safety, the future of advanced air mobility, and aviation generally,” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a statement.

Rokita had petitioned for reconsideration of the closure, arguing that the property remained valuable for public safety operations, helicopter training and emerging aviation technologies.

FAA Cites Future Aviation Use

The FAA received 737 public comments during its review. These comments including 686 supporting continued operation and 41 favoring closure. The agency also considered an offer from Sweet Helicopters to purchase the property for more than its appraised value and maintain it as a public-use heliport. In its revised determination, the FAA placed greater emphasis on preserving existing infrastructure for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft and other advanced air mobility operations.

“Against this backdrop of innovation, FAA has determined that preserving existing infrastructure is the best way to enable rapid advancement of eVTOL and AAM operations,” the agency wrote.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority remains responsible for making the heliport available for public use under its federal obligations.