Aviation News

FAA Reviewing Boeing 777 Low Pass In Texas

Aircraft was on a predelivery flight before expected entry into Qatar Airways Cargo fleet.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Reviewing Boeing 777 Low Pass In Texas
[Credit: Qatar Airways]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Boeing 777-200LRMF freighter performed an unusually low pass over Horseshoe Bay Resort Jet Center Airport in Texas, prompting an FAA review.
  • The aircraft, registered N705DN and painted in Qatar Airways Cargo livery, was on a predelivery test flight for its owner, Jetran LLC.
  • Jetran stated the maneuver "does not reflect operational standards" and clarified that the aircraft was not owned or operated by Qatar Airways, nor were the pilots theirs.
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The FAA says it is reviewing reports of a Boeing 777-200LRMF converted freighter making a low pass over Horseshoe Bay Resort Jet Center Airport in Texas on Wednesday. ADS-B data showed the aircraft, registered N705DN, passing over the airport at a reported altitude of 950 feet, though FlightRadar24 said local pressure and the airport’s 1,080-foot elevation would put the aircraft much closer to runway level.

The aircraft is a former Delta Air Lines 777-200LR converted by Mammoth Freighters and currently owned by Jetran LLC.

“The FAA is aware of reports about this event and is looking into it,” the agency told FLYING on Thursday.

Video circulated on social media Wednesday and Thursday appearing to show the widebody aircraft in Qatar Airways Cargo livery passing over the runway at low altitude. Although the video itself is unconfirmed, ADS-B data appears to support the depicted situation.

The aircraft departed Grissom Aeroplex in Indiana and later landed at Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Texas.

Jetran said in a statement that the aircraft was undergoing a final predelivery test flight before its planned entry into the Qatar Airways Cargo fleet.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a freighter aircraft conducting a low-pass flight in a manner that does not reflect operational standards,” Jetran said. “While the aircraft is painted in Qatar Airways livery, it was not owned or operated by Qatar Airways, did not carry a Qatar Airways registration, and the pilots on board were not Qatar Airways pilots.”

Mammoth Freighters issued a similar statement, saying it was not the owner and was not in control of the aircraft at the time of the maneuver.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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