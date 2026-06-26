FAA Reviewing Boeing 777 Low Pass In Texas

The FAA says it is reviewing reports of a Boeing 777-200LRMF converted freighter making a low pass over Horseshoe Bay Resort Jet Center Airport in Texas on Wednesday. ADS-B data showed the aircraft, registered N705DN, passing over the airport at a reported altitude of 950 feet, though FlightRadar24 said local pressure and the airport’s 1,080-foot elevation would put the aircraft much closer to runway level.

The aircraft is a former Delta Air Lines 777-200LR converted by Mammoth Freighters and currently owned by Jetran LLC.

“The FAA is aware of reports about this event and is looking into it,” the agency told FLYING on Thursday.

Video circulated on social media Wednesday and Thursday appearing to show the widebody aircraft in Qatar Airways Cargo livery passing over the runway at low altitude. Although the video itself is unconfirmed, ADS-B data appears to support the depicted situation.

The aircraft departed Grissom Aeroplex in Indiana and later landed at Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Texas.

Que raso!



Um 777-200LR(F) que está em processo de preparação para entrega para a Qatar foi visto dando esse rasante espetacular sobre o Horseshoe Bay Resort Jet Center, no Texas!



Esse foi baixo! pic.twitter.com/btzClzKiU5 — Eric Breno ✈️🇧🇷 (@EBaviation) June 25, 2026

Jetran said in a statement that the aircraft was undergoing a final predelivery test flight before its planned entry into the Qatar Airways Cargo fleet.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a freighter aircraft conducting a low-pass flight in a manner that does not reflect operational standards,” Jetran said. “While the aircraft is painted in Qatar Airways livery, it was not owned or operated by Qatar Airways, did not carry a Qatar Airways registration, and the pilots on board were not Qatar Airways pilots.”

Mammoth Freighters issued a similar statement, saying it was not the owner and was not in control of the aircraft at the time of the maneuver.