FAA Revokes StarFlite Aviation Air Carrier Certificate

Agency alleges falsified pilot training records and unqualified flight operations.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Revokes StarFlite Aviation Air Carrier Certificate
[Credit: T. Schneider | Shutterstock]
Key Takeaways:

  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an emergency order immediately revoking StarFlite Aviation's air carrier certificate.
  • The revocation followed findings that StarFlite's management personnel knowingly falsified pilot training records between 2019 and 2024 for at least 10 pilots.
  • These false entries led to unqualified pilots operating at least 170 flights, and the FAA also determined StarFlite lacks qualified management for operational safety.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order Friday immediately revoking the air carrier certificate of StarFlite Aviation, a Part 135 operator based in Houston, Texas. According to the FAA, the action follows findings that company management personnel knowingly falsified pilot training records.

The FAA alleges that between November 2019 and November 2024, management made multiple false entries in the training records of at least 10 pilots, including the chief pilot. The entries indicated that required check rides and competency checks had been completed in various aircraft when they had not occurred. The agency said StarFlite subsequently used pilots who were not properly qualified for at least 170 flights.

In addition, the FAA stated that StarFlite Aviation does not have qualified management personnel in place to ensure operational safety. StarFlite may appeal the emergency order by filing a notice with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The company’s website was not accessible as of Friday.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Share Your Thoughts
