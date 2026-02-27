FAA Revokes StarFlite Aviation Air Carrier Certificate

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order Friday immediately revoking the air carrier certificate of StarFlite Aviation, a Part 135 operator based in Houston, Texas. According to the FAA, the action follows findings that company management personnel knowingly falsified pilot training records.

The FAA alleges that between November 2019 and November 2024, management made multiple false entries in the training records of at least 10 pilots, including the chief pilot. The entries indicated that required check rides and competency checks had been completed in various aircraft when they had not occurred. The agency said StarFlite subsequently used pilots who were not properly qualified for at least 170 flights.

In addition, the FAA stated that StarFlite Aviation does not have qualified management personnel in place to ensure operational safety. StarFlite may appeal the emergency order by filing a notice with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The company’s website was not accessible as of Friday.