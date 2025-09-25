Aviation News

FAA Seeks Air Traffic Control Modernization Vendors

Agency seeks scalable replacement for decades-old system in Air Traffic Control modernization bid.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: FAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA plans to replace its outdated Traffic Flow Management System (TFMS) with a new Flow Management Data and Services (FMDS) platform.
  • FMDS aims to address TFMS's performance and maintainability challenges, providing a more scalable and sustainable solution for managing air traffic.
  • The selection process for a vendor to develop FMDS will utilize a vendor challenge to expedite development.
  • This initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize the nation's air traffic control system, as outlined in the 2024 FAA Reauthorization.
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced plans to replace its Traffic Flow Management System (TFMS) with a newer platform designed to help air traffic controllers better handle the complexities of the National Airspace System. The new Flow Management Data and Services (FMDS) program will be developed through a vendor challenge aimed at speeding the procurement process, the FAA said Wednesday. TFMS is currently used by controllers to plan and manage traffic-flow initiatives in response to weather, runway closures, staffing shortages and other operational constraints.

According to the FAA, FMDS will aim to serve as a scalable and sustainable replacement for TFMS, which has been in service for decades. The agency said the current system is facing performance and maintainability challenges. 

“If we want the gold-standard of air traffic control, we need to give air traffic controllers the tools they need to succeed,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “We look forward to partnering with a company who will help achieve our goals of safety and efficiency in the National Airspace System.”

The initiative was outlined in the 2024 FAA Reauthorization and is part of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy’s plan to deliver what he said will be a state-of-the-art air traffic control system. The FAA expects to select a prime integrator for the FMDS program by the end of October, with more details available on SAM.gov.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

