FAA Shutdown Plan Calls for 10,000 Furloughs

Air traffic operations continue under lapse plan as partial government shutdown enters first weekday.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Shutdown Plan Calls for More Than 10,000 Furloughs
[Credit: Miami International Airport/Miami-Dade Aviation Department]
Key Takeaways:

  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is operating under a partial shutdown due to a lapse in congressional funding, leading to over 10,000 employees being furloughed.
  • Essential safety functions, including air traffic control, navigational aid maintenance, and accident investigations, continue, with air traffic controllers working without pay but expected to receive back-pay.
  • While immediate operational impacts are not anticipated, other functions like administrative support and public affairs are suspended, adding strain to the aviation system following a similar funding interruption last year.
The Federal Aviation Administration began operating under a shutdown plan over the weekend following a partial lapse in congressional appropriations. The plan places more than 10,000 employees on furlough while continuing core safety functions. According to the Department of Transportation’s lapse plan, about 13,800 air traffic controllers are classified as excepted employees and will remain on duty without pay during the funding interruption. As with the previous shutdown, although those air traffic controllers will initially go without pay while the shutdown persists, they should receive back-pay once funding is restored.

Under the plan, air traffic control services, navigational aid maintenance, safety inspections and accident investigations continue as activities deemed necessary to protect life and property. Other functions, including most administrative support, rulemaking and public affairs activities, are suspended until funding is restored. The FAA has indicated that while immediate operational impacts are not expected, some transactions and responses to public inquiries may be delayed during the lapse.

The shutdown follows a prolonged funding interruption last year that led to widespread flight cancellations and staffing challenges across the national airspace system. In a statement, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association said repeated funding lapses place strain on essential personnel and the aviation system.

Congressional leaders have said work is ongoing to pass a funding measure, and federal agencies are expected to resume normal operations once appropriations are enacted and the partial shutdown ends.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

