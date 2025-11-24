FAA Warning Halts Venezuela Flights

Multiple airlines have suspended service to Venezuela following a Federal Aviation Administration advisory beginning late last week. The advisory warns of potential hazards for civilian aircraft operating in the Maiquetía Flight Information Region.

According to CBS News, carriers including Iberia, TAP, LATAM, Avianca and GOL halted flights after the FAA cited a “worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela.”

The notice, published Nov. 21, advises operators to exercise caution at all altitudes and to report any safety or security incidents to the agency.

Other airlines, including Copa Airlines, Air Europa, PlusUltra and Venezuela’s LASER, are continuing flights for now, while Turkish Airlines announced cancellations through Nov. 28. American Airlines and United Airlines said they have already stopped overflying the country.

The FAA’s advisory references risks during overflight as well as arrival and departure phases, and directs operators to provide 72 hours’ notice for planned flights.

The security environment has drawn additional attention as U.S. forces increase regional deployments. Navy ships, aircraft and several dozen fighter jets are positioned in the Caribbean and western Atlantic at present.

The FAA notice also follows recent U.S. actions designating the Cartel de los Soles—a group the State Department says is headed by Nicolás Maduro and senior Venezuelan officials—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The designation, announced Nov. 16 by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, becomes effective Monday and is intended to restrict resources to groups accused of drug trafficking and associated violence, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.