Aviation News Military Aviation

Trump Warns Venezuelan Jets Could Be Shot Down Near U.S. Vessels

White House cites drug-trafficking concerns in Caribbean.

Matt Ryan
U.S. guided missile destroyer
[Credit: U.S. Southern Command]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • President Trump threatened to shoot down Venezuelan military aircraft if they pose a threat to U.S. naval ships near Venezuela.
  • This warning follows two incidents where Venezuelan jets approached a U.S. vessel.
  • The events are unfolding amidst heightened tensions, including a recent U.S. strike on a Venezuelan vessel and increased U.S. military presence in the region.
  • Venezuela denies U.S. claims of drug smuggling and terrorist activity, calling for respect while expressing willingness for dialogue.
See a mistake? Contact us.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned late last week that Venezuelan military aircraft could be shot down if they fly near American naval ships and pose a risk. The statement follows reports that Venezuelan jets approached a U.S. vessel off the coast of South America twice in two days.

The warning comes days after a U.S. strike on what officials described as a Venezuelan drug-smuggling vessel, killing 11 people on board. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro disputed the allegations, saying the claims were untrue and that differences between the nations “do not justify a military conflict,” according to BBC News

“Venezuela has always been willing to talk, to engage in dialogue, but we demand respect,” Maduro added.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has increased anti-drug operations in Latin America. The White House said it is deploying 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico and bolstering forces in the southern Caribbean with additional naval vessels, marines and sailors. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump told reporters Venezuela would be in “trouble” if the incidents continued. He also repeated claims that drugs and members of Tren de Aragua, a U.S.-designated terrorist group, are operating from Venezuela.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE