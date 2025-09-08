Trump Warns Venezuelan Jets Could Be Shot Down Near U.S. Vessels

U.S. President Donald Trump warned late last week that Venezuelan military aircraft could be shot down if they fly near American naval ships and pose a risk. The statement follows reports that Venezuelan jets approached a U.S. vessel off the coast of South America twice in two days.

The warning comes days after a U.S. strike on what officials described as a Venezuelan drug-smuggling vessel, killing 11 people on board. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro disputed the allegations, saying the claims were untrue and that differences between the nations “do not justify a military conflict,” according to BBC News.

“Venezuela has always been willing to talk, to engage in dialogue, but we demand respect,” Maduro added.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has increased anti-drug operations in Latin America. The White House said it is deploying 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico and bolstering forces in the southern Caribbean with additional naval vessels, marines and sailors. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump told reporters Venezuela would be in “trouble” if the incidents continued. He also repeated claims that drugs and members of Tren de Aragua, a U.S.-designated terrorist group, are operating from Venezuela.