Aviation News

Fake Aircraft Parts Scheme Lands Director in Prison

Fraud case involved engine components used by airlines worldwide.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Fake Aircraft Parts Scheme Lands Director in Prison
[Credit: Rudzenka | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, director of aircraft parts broker AOG Technics, was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for fraud involving the sale of aircraft engine components with falsified documentation.
  • Between 2019 and 2023, his company supplied tens of thousands of fraudulent parts for CFM56 engines, used in Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft, to airlines and maintenance organizations worldwide.
  • The fraud severely risked public safety on a global scale, prompting safety alerts from regulators, leading to inspections, aircraft groundings, and significant losses for affected airlines including American Airlines, Delta, and Ryanair.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The director of aircraft parts broker AOG Technics was sentenced in London on Monday after pleading guilty to fraud in the sale of engine components accompanied by falsified documentation. Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, who previously worked as a techno DJ, received a prison sentence of four years and eight months following an investigation into the distribution of parts used in commercial aviation.

Authorities said the company supplied components for the CFM56 engine, which powers Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft commonly operated by airlines in the United States and internationally. Investigators determined that between 2019 and 2023, AOG Technics sold tens of thousands of engine-related items, including hardware and other components, to airlines, maintenance organizations and suppliers worldwide, the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office said.

The case came to light after questions were raised about the authenticity of aircraft parts and their documentation, prompting safety alerts from regulators in the United States, United Kingdom and European Union and leading to inspections and aircraft groundings, according to the SFO. Airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Ethiopian Airlines and Ryanair were among those affected, with losses reported across the industry, The Guardian reported.

Emma Luxton, director of operations at the Serious Fraud Office, said the case involved conduct that “risked public safety on a global scale.”

In remarks reported by the Financial Times, Justice Picken said, “Your offending involved a more or less complete undermining of a regulatory framework designed to safeguard the millions of people who fly every day of the year.”

Zamora Yrala pleaded guilty ahead of trial to operating the company for a fraudulent purpose, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office said.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 5

  1. Avatar for SteveR SteveR says:

    Exactly what was this skeevy scumbag ACTUALLY doing wrong? Selling used parts as new?? selling imitation, pot metal, uncertified unreliable parts? Or was it just missing/improper documentation on usable parts?

  2. Googling for his name, I found a number of news stories. This one states he was selling used parts and forging documentation as new, among other falsehoods.

    AVweb could have done a better job with the story.

  3. Avweb is Firecreek now. So the AI-created articles are never going to be anywhere near as good as when humans were writing them.

  4. Yup, I know. Still, the humans could have scraped a better article.

    (Russ Niles is working hard elsewhere…)

  5. I fear this may just be the tip of the iceberg. With airlines facing rising costs for maintenance, and constantly putting profits over people, sales over safety, and costs over consequences (think Boeing here), how many other ‘fake’ parts are out there, flying in planes, and when will this cause the next disaster? Scary!

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE