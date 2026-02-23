Fake Aircraft Parts Scheme Lands Director in Prison

The director of aircraft parts broker AOG Technics was sentenced in London on Monday after pleading guilty to fraud in the sale of engine components accompanied by falsified documentation. Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, who previously worked as a techno DJ, received a prison sentence of four years and eight months following an investigation into the distribution of parts used in commercial aviation.
Authorities said the company supplied components for the CFM56 engine, which powers Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft commonly operated by airlines in the United States and internationally. Investigators determined that between 2019 and 2023, AOG Technics sold tens of thousands of engine-related items, including hardware and other components, to airlines, maintenance organizations and suppliers worldwide, the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office said.
The case came to light after questions were raised about the authenticity of aircraft parts and their documentation, prompting safety alerts from regulators in the United States, United Kingdom and European Union and leading to inspections and aircraft groundings, according to the SFO. Airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Ethiopian Airlines and Ryanair were among those affected, with losses reported across the industry, The Guardian reported.
Emma Luxton, director of operations at the Serious Fraud Office, said the case involved conduct that “risked public safety on a global scale.”
In remarks reported by the Financial Times, Justice Picken said, “Your offending involved a more or less complete undermining of a regulatory framework designed to safeguard the millions of people who fly every day of the year.”
Zamora Yrala pleaded guilty ahead of trial to operating the company for a fraudulent purpose, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office said.
Exactly what was this skeevy scumbag ACTUALLY doing wrong? Selling used parts as new?? selling imitation, pot metal, uncertified unreliable parts? Or was it just missing/improper documentation on usable parts?
Googling for his name, I found a number of news stories. This one states he was selling used parts and forging documentation as new, among other falsehoods.
AVweb could have done a better job with the story.
Avweb is Firecreek now. So the AI-created articles are never going to be anywhere near as good as when humans were writing them.
Yup, I know. Still, the humans could have scraped a better article.
(Russ Niles is working hard elsewhere…)
I fear this may just be the tip of the iceberg. With airlines facing rising costs for maintenance, and constantly putting profits over people, sales over safety, and costs over consequences (think Boeing here), how many other ‘fake’ parts are out there, flying in planes, and when will this cause the next disaster? Scary!