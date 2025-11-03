Aviation News Company News

AutoFlight to Deliver 50 eVTOLs This Year

Deliveries of Falcon Aviation Services' AutoFlight eVTOLs set to begin this year.

Matt Ryan
AutoFlight on Oil Rig
[Credit: Falcon Aviation Services]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Falcon Aviation Services has ordered 50 eVTOL aircraft (15 cargo, 35 passenger) from AutoFlight, with deliveries beginning by the end of 2025 for deployment with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).
  • AutoFlight's cargo eVTOL (V2000CG CarryAll) is the world's first ton-class eVTOL to obtain all three major airworthiness certificates in China and has completed offshore oil platform flights.
  • The passenger eVTOL variant (V2000EM Prosperity) is still in verification testing and lacks passenger operation certification, requiring separate regulatory validation by the UAE's GCAA before deployment.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Falcon Aviation Services announced Monday that it signed an agreement with China-based AutoFlight for 50 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with deliveries beginning by the end of 2025. The order, finalized on Oct. 27, includes 15 V2000CG CarryAll cargo models and 35 V2000EM Prosperity passenger aircraft. 

Falcon plans to deploy the first batch to provide services for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), marking one of the region’s first large-scale uses of eVTOL systems in the energy sector.

Certification and Industry Milestones

AutoFlight’s V2000CG CarryAll is the world’s first ton-class eVTOL to obtain all three major airworthiness certificates—Type, Production and Airworthiness—from the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The approvals, granted in 2024 and 2025, make it the first aircraft of its weight class certified for design, manufacturing and operation. 

The company recently completed the world’s first offshore oil platform flight using the CarryAll with partners CNOOC and CITIC Offshore Helicopter. 

Passenger Certification and UAE Regulatory Outlook

While AutoFlight’s cargo model is fully certified in China, the passenger variant, the V2000EM Prosperity, remains in verification testing and has yet to secure certification for passenger operations. Transferring certification from China to the United Arab Emirates will require separate validation under the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority. The GCAA recently issued what it called the world’s first hybrid air mobility regulations, laying groundwork for future eVTOL operations and vertiport infrastructure, but no AutoFlight-specific approvals have yet been announced.

Market Readiness and Future Prospects

Delivery this year might be achievable for the cargo aircraft, although passenger deliveries could depend on regulatory progress and operational readiness within Abu Dhabi’s evolving Advanced Air Mobility framework. China’s EHang currently remains the only company to have gained approval for commercial passenger eVTOL flights, while others—such as Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, and Vertical Aerospace—are still in testing and certification phases. 

Falcon CEO Captain Raman Oberoi said the partnership represents “a significant milestone” toward sustainable regional air mobility, adding that the established delivery schedule “will be instrumental in accelerating the adoption of low-altitude air mobility.”

AutoFlight completed its first proof-of-concept transition test back in 2022; at the time, the company said it aimed to be fully certified in Europe by the end of 2025.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 1

  1. Well, at least they delivered an amateurish AI video. That’s a start. They have 58 days to deliver the 50 ‘aircraft’.

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE