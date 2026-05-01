Aviation News

Falcon Field, Mesa Gateway Delay Landing Fee Rollouts

Both Mesa, Arizona, airports have postponed implementation, with Falcon Field now targeting no later than July 30.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Falcon Field, Mesa Gateway Delay Landing Fee Rollouts
[Credit: Falcon Field Airport]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Arizona's Falcon Field Airport and Mesa Gateway Airport have both delayed or suspended the implementation of new landing fees previously set for May 1.
  • Falcon Field's delay is due to awaiting a third-party billing system, with a new start date expected no later than July 30, though other non-landing fees took effect as planned.
  • Mesa Gateway Airport has suspended its landing fee indefinitely, explicitly tying its implementation to when Falcon Field (or another Phoenix Valley airport) institutes a similar charge.
  • Mesa Gateway also noted ongoing discussions with the FAA that could influence the eventual rollout of its landing fees.
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Arizona’s Falcon Field Airport and Mesa Gateway Airport have both delayed or suspended implementation of recently approved landing fees that were previously set to go into effect today, May 1.

According to a notice from Falcon Field, the airport is waiting for a third-party flight tracking and billing system to be finalized, with a new start date expected no later than July 30. The airport said all other updated fees and charges approved by the Mesa City Council still take effect May 1.

Meanwhile, Mesa Gateway’s new $24.35 landing fee for itinerant fixed-wing aircraft under 12,500 pounds, which was also originally set to go into effect May 1, has been suspended until further notice. Ryan Smith, Mesa Gateway Airport’s director of communications and government relations, told AVweb the airport’s fee is tied to Falcon Field’s implementation.

“Our approved fees go into effect when any other airport in the Phoenix Valley institutes a landing fee,” Smith said. “Falcon Field has approved one, but they have not instituted it yet.”

Smith also mentioned conversations with the FAA that could become relevant to the implementation, although he did not go into detail.

Smith said Mesa Gateway would revisit the charge “when and if” Falcon Field’s fee takes effect.

Falcon Field said updates on billing procedures, payment options and program administration will be provided as more information becomes available.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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