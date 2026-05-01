Falcon Field, Mesa Gateway Delay Landing Fee Rollouts

Arizona’s Falcon Field Airport and Mesa Gateway Airport have both delayed or suspended implementation of recently approved landing fees that were previously set to go into effect today, May 1.

According to a notice from Falcon Field, the airport is waiting for a third-party flight tracking and billing system to be finalized, with a new start date expected no later than July 30. The airport said all other updated fees and charges approved by the Mesa City Council still take effect May 1.

Meanwhile, Mesa Gateway’s new $24.35 landing fee for itinerant fixed-wing aircraft under 12,500 pounds, which was also originally set to go into effect May 1, has been suspended until further notice. Ryan Smith, Mesa Gateway Airport’s director of communications and government relations, told AVweb the airport’s fee is tied to Falcon Field’s implementation.

“Our approved fees go into effect when any other airport in the Phoenix Valley institutes a landing fee,” Smith said. “Falcon Field has approved one, but they have not instituted it yet.”

Smith also mentioned conversations with the FAA that could become relevant to the implementation, although he did not go into detail.

Smith said Mesa Gateway would revisit the charge “when and if” Falcon Field’s fee takes effect.

Falcon Field said updates on billing procedures, payment options and program administration will be provided as more information becomes available.