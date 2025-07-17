Famed Skydiver And BASE Jumper Dies In Paragliding Accident

Felix Baumgartner, the Austrian skydiver and BASE jumper best known for his record-breaking jump from the stratosphere, has died at age 56 following a paragliding accident in Italy.

According to local media reports, Baumgartner fell ill while flying a motorized paraglider in the coastal town of Porto Sant’Elpidio. He subsequently lost control of his aircraft and crashed into a hotel swimming pool. Reports indicate he died instantly in the accident. A hotel employee was also struck by the glider and taken to the hospital with neck injuries.

According to TMZ, Baumgartner had been in Italy on holiday, sharing photos and videos of his trip just days before the accident. His final Instagram post on Wednesday showed him preparing his paraglider.

Baumgartner garnered worldwide attention in October 2012 when he completed a historic skydive from the stratosphere, leaping from a helium balloon 24 miles above Earth over the New Mexico desert. During his descent, he reached speeds of 843 miles per hour, becoming the first human to break the sound barrier in free fall.

That record-setting jump, part of the Red Bull Stratos project, captivated millions around the world and set multiple world records, including highest freefall and highest manned balloon flight.