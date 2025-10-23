Four Family Members of Illinois Candidate Killed in Helicopter Crash

Four members of Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s family were killed Wednesday evening in a helicopter crash near Ekalaka, Montana, according to statements from Bailey’s campaign and federal investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it is investigating the accident, which involved a Robinson R66 turbine helicopter registered to Bailey Aviation Management LLC of Xenia, Illinois. ADS-B data for the flight was not available.

In a post shared Thursday by Bailey’s campaign, the victims were identified as Bailey’s son, Zachary; daughter-in-law, Kelsey; and their two children, ages 12 and 7. A third child, age 10, was not aboard.

Statement from the Darren Bailey / Aaron Del Mar Campaign



On Wednesday evening, Darren and his wife, Cindy, received the heartbreaking news no parent ever wants to hear. Their son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, age 12, and Samuel, age 7,… pic.twitter.com/AKKhumqHzs — Darren Bailey (@DarrenBaileyIL) October 23, 2025

According to campaign spokesperson and running mate Aaron Del Mar, Zachary Bailey, who was piloting the aircraft, was in Montana on a business trip to expand the family’s use of helicopters for agricultural operations. The helicopter, built in 2014 and powered by a Rolls-Royce 250-C300/A1 engine, had been in a previous accident during a 2014 instructional flight under a different owner following a bird strike. Its current airworthiness certificate was issued in June 2022, according to FAA registry data.

Del Mar told the Associated Press that Zachary Bailey, who was a commercial helicopter pilot with an instrument rating, as well as a private SEL airplane pilot with an instrument rating, first earned his rotorcraft certificate to assist in delivering medical supplies abroad. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said local responders reached the remote crash site southwest of Ekalaka early Wednesday evening.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker extended condolences to the Bailey family on X.

Our prayers and deep condolences are with the Baileys in this time of grief. May the memories of their loved ones be a blessing. — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) October 23, 2025

The NTSB said Thursday that investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.