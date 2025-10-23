Aviation News

Four Family Members of Illinois Candidate Killed in Helicopter Crash

Members of Darren Bailey's family went down in a Robinson R66 helicopter near Ekalaka, Montana.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Robinson via Facebook]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Four members of Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s family—his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren—were killed in a helicopter crash near Ekalaka, Montana.
  • Bailey's son, Zachary, was piloting the Robinson R66 turbine helicopter on a business trip to expand the family's agricultural operations when the accident occurred Wednesday evening.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the cause of the crash, which involved a helicopter registered to Bailey Aviation Management LLC.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Four members of Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s family were killed Wednesday evening in a helicopter crash near Ekalaka, Montana, according to statements from Bailey’s campaign and federal investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it is investigating the accident, which involved a Robinson R66 turbine helicopter registered to Bailey Aviation Management LLC of Xenia, Illinois. ADS-B data for the flight was not available.

In a post shared Thursday by Bailey’s campaign, the victims were identified as Bailey’s son, Zachary; daughter-in-law, Kelsey; and their two children, ages 12 and 7. A third child, age 10, was not aboard. 

According to campaign spokesperson and running mate Aaron Del Mar, Zachary Bailey, who was piloting the aircraft, was in Montana on a business trip to expand the family’s use of helicopters for agricultural operations. The helicopter, built in 2014 and powered by a Rolls-Royce 250-C300/A1 engine, had been in a previous accident during a 2014 instructional flight under a different owner following a bird strike. Its current airworthiness certificate was issued in June 2022, according to FAA registry data.

Del Mar told the Associated Press that Zachary Bailey, who was a commercial helicopter pilot with an instrument rating, as well as a private SEL airplane pilot with an instrument rating, first earned his rotorcraft certificate to assist in delivering medical supplies abroad. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said local responders reached the remote crash site southwest of Ekalaka early Wednesday evening. 

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker extended condolences to the Bailey family on X.

The NTSB said Thursday that investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE