FBO Safety Culture Specialists Join Forces on an SMS App

FBO-safety specialist X-1FBO is teaming with aviation safety software developer Polaris Aero on their Vocus SMS (Safety Management System) computer application. The app enables X-1FBO customers to easily access information through the company’s SinglePoint device.

The goal of the new software is to promote a strong safety culture within the FBO industry. Steve Tubbs, senior V-P of operations at X-1FBO, said, “Our collaborations with Vocus SMS allow our users to leverage safety insights right from our devices—where they already manage the rest of their operations.”

Polaris Aero will be hosting a live webinar on August 5 covering the value of the SMS protocol for FBOs. The webinar will spotlight the Vocus SMS in action, explaining how it interfaces with the X-1 version of X-1FBO’s SinglePoint device.