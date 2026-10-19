FCC Proposes Rebates for Radio Altimeter Upgrades

The Federal Communications Commission is seeking public input on proposed rebates for aircraft owners and operators required to upgrade radio altimeters ahead of expanded wireless operations in the Upper C-band. The notice, originally released Oct. 5, was published in the Federal Register on Monday and outlines a payment system funded by wireless spectrum licensees.

Proposed Rebate Structure

Under the new proposal, eligible aircraft owners would receive standardized rebates that are based on aircraft category, the number of installed radio altimeters and the complexity of the required modifications. The FCC elected to use predetermined payments rather than reimburse operators for their actual expenses. The agency said the approach would simplify administration and reduce disputes over individual claims.

“We seek comment on these draft rebate categories and dollar amounts, as well as the assumptions and methodology underlying these proposals,” the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau said in its notice. The agency is also requesting feedback on the documentation owners would need to submit to establish that the required work has been completed.

Compliance Deadlines

The rebates are meant to help operators comply with the FAA’s recent final rule published over the summer, which requires affected Part 121 airliners and certain large foreign-operated aircraft to meet new interference-tolerance standards by Dec. 30, 2030. Other aircraft that are equipped with radio altimeters, including those operating under Part 91, must comply by Oct. 31, 2034. The requirements follow the FAA’s earlier proposal addressing potential interference from wireless signals operating near frequencies reserved for aviation radio altimeters.

Rebate eligibility for Part 91 aircraft would be limited to qualifying U.S.-registered aircraft that received their original airworthiness certificates before July 1, 2031. The FCC is considering using maintenance records and other documentation to verify completed upgrades. Initial comments are due Oct. 26, followed by reply comments on Nov. 16.