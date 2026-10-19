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FCC Proposes Rebates for Radio Altimeter Upgrades

Wireless providers would help fund FAA-mandated equipment modifications as C-band expansion moves forward.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FCC Proposes Rebates for Aircraft Altimeter Upgrades
[Credit: iSam iSmile | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FCC is soliciting public input on a proposed rebate program for aircraft owners and operators to upgrade radio altimeters, a cost funded by wireless spectrum licensees.
  • These standardized rebates, based on aircraft category and modification complexity, aim to help operators meet FAA deadlines for altimeter upgrades to tolerate expanded C-band wireless signals.
  • Compliance deadlines are Dec. 30, 2030, for Part 121 airliners and certain large foreign aircraft, and Oct. 31, 2034, for other aircraft, including eligible Part 91 operations.
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The Federal Communications Commission is seeking public input on proposed rebates for aircraft owners and operators required to upgrade radio altimeters ahead of expanded wireless operations in the Upper C-band. The notice, originally released Oct. 5, was published in the Federal Register on Monday and outlines a payment system funded by wireless spectrum licensees.

Proposed Rebate Structure

Under the new proposal, eligible aircraft owners would receive standardized rebates that are based on aircraft category, the number of installed radio altimeters and the complexity of the required modifications. The FCC elected to use predetermined payments rather than reimburse operators for their actual expenses. The agency said the approach would simplify administration and reduce disputes over individual claims.

“We seek comment on these draft rebate categories and dollar amounts, as well as the assumptions and methodology underlying these proposals,” the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau said in its notice. The agency is also requesting feedback on the documentation owners would need to submit to establish that the required work has been completed.

Compliance Deadlines

The rebates are meant to help operators comply with the FAA’s recent final rule published over the summer, which requires affected Part 121 airliners and certain large foreign-operated aircraft to meet new interference-tolerance standards by Dec. 30, 2030. Other aircraft that are equipped with radio altimeters, including those operating under Part 91, must comply by Oct. 31, 2034. The requirements follow the FAA’s earlier proposal addressing potential interference from wireless signals operating near frequencies reserved for aviation radio altimeters.

Rebate eligibility for Part 91 aircraft would be limited to qualifying U.S.-registered aircraft that received their original airworthiness certificates before July 1, 2031. The FCC is considering using maintenance records and other documentation to verify completed upgrades. Initial comments are due Oct. 26, followed by reply comments on Nov. 16.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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