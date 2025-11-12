More SAF for FedEx as Global Market Grows

FedEx announced this week that it has begun using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Chicago O’Hare and Miami International airports, marking its second and third U.S. deployments in six months. The announcement follows the company’s initial rollout at Los Angeles International Airport in May.

Increased SAF Use

At Chicago, FedEx will initially receive one million gallons of blended fuel from Air bp, while Miami will see deliveries of about three million gallons from AEG.

“Each executed agreement signals to fuel producers that airlines are willing and eager collaborators to help scale the SAF market,” said Karen Blanks Ellis, FedEx chief sustainability officer, in a company statement.

Broader U.S. Adoption

The development follows Neste’s recent expansion of its partnership with United Airlines to supply SAF to Houston, Newark, and Washington Dulles airports. The partnership builds on previous deliveries in Chicago and San Francisco.

“Introducing sustainable aviation fuel for the first time at our hubs in Houston, Newark, and Dulles is another significant milestone,” said United Chief Sustainability Officer Lauren Riley.

U.S. producers including Valero and Montana Renewables have recently increased capacity, while distributor Avfuel has expanded its SAF supply networks to eight locations nationwide. State programs in California, Oregon, Washington, and others provide ongoing incentives as federal grant funding incentivizing the fuel decreases.

SAF adoption faces major hurdles where cost gaps between it and traditional fuels exist. Although funds and legislative measures look to address this issue, it is still a major roadblock, particularly where legislation does not play a strong role in local markets. Shell, for instance, cited the cost gap in its decision to halt work on a major European plant in September.

SAF Funds and Global Legislation

Internationally, several recently formed funds and legislative measures look to accelerate adoption.

A partnership between Breakthrough Energy Ventures, oneworld alliance, and several individual member airlines launched an investment fund initially worth $150 million in September that aims to expedite SAF commercialization.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, meanwhile, announced the formation of a central Sustainable Aviation Fuel Company that will purchase and distribute SAF departing its major airports. Singapore’s parliament approved a measure in October that will fund the fuel purchases through collections of a fixed levy on passenger and cargo flights using its airports.

According to DataM Intelligence, the global SAF market reached $586 million in 2024 and is projected to exceed $4.8 billion by 2031, supported by decarbonization requirements and airline fuel commitments. In Europe, ReFuelEU regulations are expected to raise blending requirements from 2 percent in 2025 to 6 percent by 2030.