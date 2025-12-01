First All-Electric Training Fleet Planned for Colorado

Aviation News

B23 Energic aircraft flying at Centennial Airport during the “Across America” Tour July 2025 [Credit: Centennial Airport]
Key Takeaways:

  • Centennial Flyers, a flight school at Centennial Airport, has ordered six all-electric Bristell B23 Energic training aircraft, making them the first operator in Colorado and H55's first U.S. fleet customer for this model.
  • The electric aircraft are intended for the school's training program, promoting cleaner, quieter flight, and are considered technologically advanced.
  • Noise tests showed the B23 Energic operates at exceptionally low sound levels, a characteristic valued by Centennial Airport officials for its positive impact on surrounding communities.
  • Deliveries for the electric aircraft are expected to begin in 2027, with additional units arriving in 2028.
Centennial Airport-based flight school Centennial Flyers has ordered six all-electric Bristell B23 Energic training aircraft powered by Swiss manufacturer H55, becoming the first operator in Colorado to introduce the model and H55’s first U.S. fleet customer. The aircraft are planned for use in the school’s training program. 

Bristell’s avgas-powered B23 earned FAA type certification in September.

“Centennial Flyers is proud to bring electric flight to Colorado, pioneering and leading the transition to cleaner and quieter aircraft,” President Scott H. Smith said. 

He added that members will train in “the most technologically advanced trainer in the world.”

The order follows a July Letter of Intent signed during H55’s “Across America” tour stop at Centennial Airport, where the B23 Energic participated in official noise tests. According to airport officials, the aircraft’s sound levels were low enough that several monitoring stations did not register the aircraft above ambient noise. Centennial Flyers expects to receive its first two aircraft in 2027, with four additional units planned for 2028, though the delivery timeline may change.

H55 said the agreement reflects growing interest in electric aircraft among training providers. 

“We are thrilled and also proud to support Centennial Flyers, the first U.S. fleet customer of H55, as they adopt six H55-powered B23 Energic aircraft,” Kristen Jurn, H55’s North America sales manager, said. Centennial Airport Executive Director Michael Fronapfel said the quiet operating characteristics of electric aircraft will affect surrounding communities and noted the airport’s ongoing work with tenants and partners on emerging flight technologies. The airport secured a $300,000 grant last year aimed at supporting a subsidy for unleaded aviation fuel sales.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

