First All-Electric Training Fleet Planned for Colorado

Centennial Airport-based flight school Centennial Flyers has ordered six all-electric Bristell B23 Energic training aircraft powered by Swiss manufacturer H55, becoming the first operator in Colorado to introduce the model and H55’s first U.S. fleet customer. The aircraft are planned for use in the school’s training program.

Bristell’s avgas-powered B23 earned FAA type certification in September.

“Centennial Flyers is proud to bring electric flight to Colorado, pioneering and leading the transition to cleaner and quieter aircraft,” President Scott H. Smith said.

He added that members will train in “the most technologically advanced trainer in the world.”

The order follows a July Letter of Intent signed during H55’s “Across America” tour stop at Centennial Airport, where the B23 Energic participated in official noise tests. According to airport officials, the aircraft’s sound levels were low enough that several monitoring stations did not register the aircraft above ambient noise. Centennial Flyers expects to receive its first two aircraft in 2027, with four additional units planned for 2028, though the delivery timeline may change.

H55 said the agreement reflects growing interest in electric aircraft among training providers.

“We are thrilled and also proud to support Centennial Flyers, the first U.S. fleet customer of H55, as they adopt six H55-powered B23 Energic aircraft,” Kristen Jurn, H55’s North America sales manager, said. Centennial Airport Executive Director Michael Fronapfel said the quiet operating characteristics of electric aircraft will affect surrounding communities and noted the airport’s ongoing work with tenants and partners on emerging flight technologies. The airport secured a $300,000 grant last year aimed at supporting a subsidy for unleaded aviation fuel sales.