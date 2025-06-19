Five Nations Link Arms to Move AAM into the Future

A well-harmonized quintet of national aviation authorities has joined to collaborate on creating a “roadmap” moving Advanced Air Mobility forward. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA); UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA); Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA); Canadian Transport Canada; and New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced their Roadmap for Advanced Air Mobility Aircraft Type Certification during this month’s Paris Air Show. The five signed a Declaration of Intent committing to its principles.

Those principles “will foster collaboration, promote technological innovation, and streamline the certification and validation process for new aircraft types across these countries, which are members of the National Aviation Authorities Network. Collaboration on current AAM type certification projects will enhance this work,” according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, said at the show: “eVTOLs [electric Vertical Take Off and Land aircraft] and all kinds of futuristic advanced air mobility vehicles will redefine how we transport goods and people. As we’ve done for decades, the United States is working with our great international partners to bring about this revolution in flying safely. If we don’t, our adversaries will fill the void. We can’t afford to make that mistake.”