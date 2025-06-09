Fix Found For Starlink Static

United Airlines has stopped using Starlink satellite Internet in its United Express E175s because it’s been causing radio interference with the flight deck comms. “Starlink is now installed on about two dozen United regional aircraft. United and Starlink teams are working together to address a small number of reports of static interference during the operation of the Wi-Fi system, which is fairly common with any new airline Wi-Fi provider,” United said in a statement to One Mile At A Time. “We expect the service to be back up and running on these aircraft soon.”

United and Starlink say they’ve already found a fix for the issue but it will take weeks to get all the aircraft updated because the work will only be done during scheduled maintenance. About eight planes have been retrofitted. The plan is to have all United Express aircraft with first class sections fitted with Starlink by the end of the year. The service provides fibre-like Wi-Fi speeds in flight.