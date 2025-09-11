Otto Aerospace Touts AI Aircraft Design Tool

Otto Aerospace says it has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence model designed to accelerate aerodynamic configuration for its Phantom 3500 program and future aircraft. The company claims the AI aircraft design system, trained on computational fluid dynamics simulations and wind tunnel data, can shorten design evaluations from months or years to a single day.

The model is being deployed on Luminary Cloud’s GPU-accelerated Physics AI platform, which provides tools for aerodynamic analysis. Otto claims the system will enable rapid testing of laminar flow airfoils and ultra-efficient configurations.

“Luminary’s platform gives us the computational power and infrastructure to quickly train an AI model optimized for next-generation laminar flow aircraft,” said Obi K. Ndu, PhD, chief information and digital officer at Otto.

Otto says the AI-driven design approach could produce aircraft capable of reducing fuel burn by up to 60 percent and emissions by as much as 90 percent when using sustainable aviation fuel. The company aims to begin testing its Phantom 3500 by 2027, with entry into service targeted for 2030.

While AI and machine learning have been applied in several aerospace research settings to date, much of the public work has focused on academic studies and early-stage tests. Recent design-related examples include generative AI for eVTOL takeoff trajectory planning and broader aviation uses in areas like predictive maintenance, training, and communications.

How these methods scale to full aircraft design remains an open question as companies like Otto pursue new approaches.

Otto Aerospace was formed in Fort Worth, Texas in 2008. The company is best known for the Celera 500L, a laminar-flow technology demonstrator that never advanced to certification but served as a working proof of concept for the company’s unique design philosophy. Its current focus is the Phantom 3500, which the company calls a “clean-sheet” business jet aimed at long-range efficiency, though no aircraft have yet reached the market.