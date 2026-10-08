Flight Attendants Union Questions Trump Arch

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA has raised safety concerns over President Donald Trump’s proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). The union, which represents approximately 55,000 flight attendants at 20 airlines, said Wednesday that the structure would add another potential obstacle along the airport’s approach corridor.

Association President Sara Nelson cited unresolved safety concerns following the January 2025 midair collision near DCA that killed 67 people. She also questioned Trump’s recently announced plans to incorporate military capabilities into the structure.

“DCA is already stretched to its limit, we do not need an obstacle taking up space in our flight path,” Nelson told the Associated Press. “Nor should commercial aviation have to dodge military drones, missiles or snipers while attempting to take off or land at Washington National Airport. Safety first always.”

FAA Review

The FAA issued a no-hazard determination for the proposed arch in September, concluding that the structure would not present a hazard to air navigation if appropriately marked. The agency called for an eternal flame atop the arch and floodlights to improve visibility for pilots. The determination preceded Trump’s announcement that the site could also serve as a military facility capable of supporting drones and other equipment.

Project Faces Challenges

The proposal has received preliminary approval from the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, although it has faced opposition from veterans’ organizations, lawmakers and historic preservation advocates. Three veterans and an architectural historian have also filed a lawsuit challenging the project’s approval process, arguing that congressional authorization is required.

The FAA’s aeronautical study remains subject to petitions for review through Oct. 18. The agency’s determination addresses the proposed structure’s effect on air navigation and does not constitute final approval for construction.