Aviation News Flight Safety

Flight Attendants Union Questions Trump Arch

Union questions safety of proposed 250-foot structure near Reagan National Airport following FAA no-hazard determination.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Flight Attendants Union Raises Concerns Over Trump Arch
[Credit: The White House]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA has raised significant safety concerns over a proposed 250-foot arch near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), citing it as an obstacle in the flight path and questioning plans for military capabilities on the structure.
  • The FAA previously issued a "no-hazard determination" for the arch's physical structure if appropriately marked, but this was prior to the announcement of military capabilities and does not constitute final approval for construction.
  • The project faces broad opposition from veterans' organizations, lawmakers, and historic preservation advocates, including a lawsuit challenging its approval process and arguing for congressional authorization.
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The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA has raised safety concerns over President Donald Trump’s proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). The union, which represents approximately 55,000 flight attendants at 20 airlines, said Wednesday that the structure would add another potential obstacle along the airport’s approach corridor.

Association President Sara Nelson cited unresolved safety concerns following the January 2025 midair collision near DCA that killed 67 people. She also questioned Trump’s recently announced plans to incorporate military capabilities into the structure.

“DCA is already stretched to its limit, we do not need an obstacle taking up space in our flight path,” Nelson told the Associated Press. “Nor should commercial aviation have to dodge military drones, missiles or snipers while attempting to take off or land at Washington National Airport. Safety first always.”

FAA Review

The FAA issued a no-hazard determination for the proposed arch in September, concluding that the structure would not present a hazard to air navigation if appropriately marked. The agency called for an eternal flame atop the arch and floodlights to improve visibility for pilots. The determination preceded Trump’s announcement that the site could also serve as a military facility capable of supporting drones and other equipment.

Project Faces Challenges

The proposal has received preliminary approval from the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, although it has faced opposition from veterans’ organizations, lawmakers and historic preservation advocates. Three veterans and an architectural historian have also filed a lawsuit challenging the project’s approval process, arguing that congressional authorization is required.

The FAA’s aeronautical study remains subject to petitions for review through Oct. 18. The agency’s determination addresses the proposed structure’s effect on air navigation and does not constitute final approval for construction.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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