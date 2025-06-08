Flight Cancellations Tied To Tariffs

Two major airlines are warning tariffs are forcing the cancellation of flights because the aircraft needed to operate them are too expensive to buy. Alaska is cancelling 14 flights a week because it wouldn’t accept delivery of two suddenly more expensive Embraer 175s for its regional subsidiary Horizon. The main line is all Boeing except for a few A330s that came with its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines. Delta dodged tariffs on an A350 last week by flying it from France to Japan for its first flight. It was therefore not a “new” airplane on its second flight, which was to the U.S. But it warned the Commerce Department last week that in the long term tariffs on planes and parts could reduce capacity by 10 million passengers.

Horizon was due to accept two new E175s from Brazil’s Embraer in May. The 10 percent tariff was enough for the airline to stop the delivery and start adjusting its schedule. “Amid the ongoing uncertain economic environment, we are focused on controlling what we can control — including costs, productivity, operational performance and taking care of our guests to the best of our ability,” Alaska said in a statement to CBS. “As part of this effort to control our costs, Alaska will not accept additional costs imposed by tariffs throughout our supply chain,” The 14 flights it cancelled are all on routes that have other flights but it’s meant change the travel plans of thousands of passengers. As for Delta, it’s Airbus’s largest U.S. customer for A350s but it also is due to get other Airbus models from Germany and Canada along with Embraers from Brazil.