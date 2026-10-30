Flight School Faces $2.4M Fine Over Temperature Gauge

The FAA proposed a $2,388,500 civil penalty Friday against Stratus Aviation LLC, which operates Wings Flight School in Vacaville, California, for allegedly operating an unairworthy aircraft. According to the FAA’s announcement, the violations involved a Cessna 172M Skyhawk used by the flight training provider.

The FAA says the school installed an unapproved temperature gauge in the aircraft in October 2022 that rendered it unairworthy. The agency did not specify which temperature the gauge measured or provide further details about the installation.

Nearly 280 Flights Alleged

According to the FAA, Wings went on to operate the aircraft on approximately 280 flights between February 2023 and September 2024. The agency alleges those flights were conducted in a careless or reckless manner that endangered lives or property. The announcement did not identify any resulting accidents or injuries.

Wings operates from Nut Tree Airport (VCB) in Vacaville and offers private, instrument and commercial pilot training, including FAA-approved Part 141 programs listed on its website.

School Given 30 Days to Respond

Wings has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s notice to respond to the proposed penalty. The agency has not announced a final determination, and the $2.39 million penalty remains subject to the enforcement process.