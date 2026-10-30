Aviation News Aviation Law

Flight School Faces $2.4M Fine Over Temperature Gauge

FAA alleges unapproved temperature gauge rendered Cessna 172 unairworthy for approximately 280 flights.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Proposes $2.39 Million Fine Against Flight School
[Credit: PJ McDonnell | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA proposed a $2,388,500 civil penalty against Stratus Aviation LLC (Wings Flight School) for allegedly operating an unairworthy Cessna 172M Skyhawk.
  • The aircraft was deemed unairworthy due to the installation of an unapproved temperature gauge in October 2022.
  • The flight school is accused of operating the unairworthy aircraft on approximately 280 flights between February 2023 and September 2024, allegedly endangering lives or property.
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The FAA proposed a $2,388,500 civil penalty Friday against Stratus Aviation LLC, which operates Wings Flight School in Vacaville, California, for allegedly operating an unairworthy aircraft. According to the FAA’s announcement, the violations involved a Cessna 172M Skyhawk used by the flight training provider.

The FAA says the school installed an unapproved temperature gauge in the aircraft in October 2022 that rendered it unairworthy. The agency did not specify which temperature the gauge measured or provide further details about the installation.

Nearly 280 Flights Alleged

According to the FAA, Wings went on to operate the aircraft on approximately 280 flights between February 2023 and September 2024. The agency alleges those flights were conducted in a careless or reckless manner that endangered lives or property. The announcement did not identify any resulting accidents or injuries.

Wings operates from Nut Tree Airport (VCB) in Vacaville and offers private, instrument and commercial pilot training, including FAA-approved Part 141 programs listed on its website.

School Given 30 Days to Respond

Wings has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s notice to respond to the proposed penalty. The agency has not announced a final determination, and the $2.39 million penalty remains subject to the enforcement process.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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