Aviation News

Florida Aviation Contractor Charged in Alleged Aircraft Records Theft

A maintenance dispute involving a Piaggio Avanti has escalated into a criminal case after investigators alleged aircraft records were taken from a Clearwater hangar.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Florida man, Kevin Vance McKamey, faces felony charges including grand theft and burglary for allegedly removing aircraft records and a key from a Bayside Aviation hangar.
  • The alleged incident on October 23 stemmed from a civil dispute over maintenance work on a $1.7 million Piaggio Avanti aircraft, to which McKamey no longer had authorized access.
  • The missing documentation, comprising logbooks and repair records, could cost $30,000 to replace and potentially diminish the aircraft's value by $107,000, despite McKamey later returning most items.
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A dispute over aircraft maintenance work has led to felony charges against a Florida man accused of removing records from a Piaggio Avanti after the airplane was moved to another aviation company.

Kevin Vance McKamey, 61, of Largo, turned himself in Nov. 3 after investigators accused him of entering a Bayside Aviation hangar in Clearwater and taking aircraft records and a key. The alleged incident occurred Oct. 23, according to arrest affidavits.

The airplane, a 2005 Piaggio Avanti valued at approximately $1.7 million, had been placed in Bayside Aviation’s care five days earlier. McKamey was involved in a civil disagreement with Tour Aviation over repair work on the aircraft. Investigators said he no longer had permission to access the airplane or the hangar.

The missing documentation became a significant part of the investigation. Authorities estimate the cost of replacing the logbooks at about $30,000, while the absence of records associated with the disputed repairs could affect the aircraft’s value by an estimated $107,000.

Investigators allege McKamey returned the aircraft key and most of the logbooks after they questioned Bayside Aviation employees. Some records concerning the repair work and related billing remained unaccounted for, according to the affidavits.

McKamey faces charges of grand theft, burglary of an occupied structure and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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