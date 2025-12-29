Aviation News

Fragment Tied to 1921 Jenny Crash Finds Its Way Home

Small artifact offers rare glimpse into early Army aviation.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Ryan Ewing
Fragment Tied To 1921 Jenny Crash Finds Its Way Back To Fort Knox
Niki Mills, Fort Knox Cultural Resources manager, holds the fragment [Credit: Eric Pilgrim | Department of War]
Key Takeaways:

  • A fragment of laminated wood from a 1921 Curtiss JN-6H “Jenny” crash, which killed two service members, has returned to Fort Knox over a century later.
  • Discovered decades later in a Pennsylvania attic and bearing an inscription of the crash date and victims, the piece was identified through research despite initial misspellings.
  • Now housed at Fort Knox’s Cultural Heritage Center, the artifact serves as a tangible link to early Army aviation history and may offer clues about the accident's root cause, possibly relating to rudder control failure.
A fragment of laminated wood believed to be from a 1921 Curtiss JN-6H “Jenny” crash has returned to Fort Knox more than a century after the accident that killed 2nd Lt. J.T. Lawson and Pvt. Joseph Reade. The piece, roughly the size of a hand, bears an inscription noting the date of the crash—March 7, 1921—and the two service members who died when the aircraft went down during a training flight over what was then Camp Knox. According to historical accounts, investigators suspected mechanical issues or strong winds may have prevented Lawson from recovering from a spin.

The artifact surfaced decades later in the attic of a Pennsylvania home, where Susie McGinley discovered it while sorting through her grandfather’s belongings. Unsure of its significance at the time, she kept it until sharing the piece with neighbor Dan Ergler earlier this year. Ergler began researching the engraved details, which, despite some misspellings, aligned with records of the Jenny crash. A museum educator familiar with Curtiss aircraft later suggested the wood may have supported rudder pedal mounts or other cockpit components.

[Credit: Eric Pilgrim | Department of War]

“Could it be that the loss of control of the airplane on that day in 1921 was due to a failure of the rudder controls at the point where the peddles were mounted to this piece of the floorboard?” Ergler said. “Could it be that this piece holds the evidence of the actual root cause of the accident?”

The fragment is now housed at Fort Knox’s Cultural Heritage Center, where staff say it offers a tangible connection to an era when Army aviation was still young.

“This piece symbolizes how far back our aviation history goes at Fort Knox,” said Niki Mills, Cultural Resources manager.

While how the fragment traveled from Kentucky to Pennsylvania remains unknown, its return highlights a story long tucked away in archives—and now back where it began.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

