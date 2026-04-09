Future Uncertain For Proposed Georgia Airport

Plans for a proposed general aviation airport in Bryan County, Georgia, are facing new uncertainty as local officials weigh withdrawing support for the project. According to Coastal Courier, the Richmond Hill City Council is expected to consider a motion that would remove the city’s financial and political backing, following a similar decision by the Bryan County Commission to suspend funding in December. The airport authority, which was created by the Georgia Legislature in 2025, would still be able to move forward as a state entity, though local support plays an important role in realistically securing zoning and funding pathways. The proposed facility is intended to serve general aviation traffic and function as a base for hangar storage amid what supporters of the project have described as an acute shortage in the area.

Airport Authority Chairman Trip Addison said the project is aimed at addressing a lack of hangar availability in the region.

“There are no available hangars for small or large corporate type aircraft in our region,” Addison told Coastal Courier, noting that some aircraft owners currently base their aircraft in other states due to limited local options.

Earlier planning studies outlined a 328-acre airport with a single 5,500-foot runway and multiple hangars, with demand supported by surveys of regional aircraft owners. Nearby airports in coastal Georgia have reported increasing activity levels and waitlists for hangar space, contributing to interest in additional capacity.

Community response has been mixed, though. Nearby residents have raised concerns about safety, environmental impacts and project costs to the public, Coastal Courier reported. A Georgia Department of Transportation regional aviation study now underway is expected to evaluate long-term capacity needs across southeast Georgia, though it is not specifically intended to determine whether new airports should be built.

Addison said the authority would not move forward on the project unless it secures state support, adding that future steps would also include a required FAA environmental assessment. Estimated project costs have been placed at approximately $128 million; funding would be expected to rely largely on federal and state sources, alongside private investment for certain facilities.