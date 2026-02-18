GAMA: Business Jets, Pistons Drive GA Growth In 2025

Aviation News Aircraft Company News

Total preliminary aircraft deliveries reached $35.7 billion, up 14.6% from 2024.

Key Takeaways:

  • GAMA's 2025 Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report shows significant overall growth in the general aviation market, with total billings climbing 14.6% to $35.7 billion from 2024.
  • Growth was particularly strong for business jets, which saw an 11.8% increase in deliveries, and piston aircraft, though turboprops and helicopters experienced slight declines.
  • Despite some segment dips, all categories of aircraft deliveries exceeded pre-pandemic 2019 levels, indicating a steadfast industry with steady demand and strong backlogs.
The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) released its 2025 Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report Wednesday, showing continued growth in the general aviation market compared with 2024.

GAMA’s numbers, announced at its annual State of the Industry Press Conference, show steady demand in much of the GA market, particularly for piston aircraft and business jets. Piston deliveries inched up to 1,782 aircraft, while business jets led the surge with an 11.8% jump to 854 units. Turboprops slipped 5.1% to 594 deliveries, and helicopters were down slightly overall. Even with those dips, airplane billings climbed 16.1% to $31.0 billion, helping push total preliminary aircraft deliveries to $35.7 billion — up 14.6% from 2024.

“The state of the general aviation manufacturing industry remains steadfast,” said GAMA President and CEO James Viola. He noted that while some segments saw small declines, all categories still exceeded pre‑pandemic 2019 levels, and manufacturers are focused on safety and innovation.

Donald Pointer, senior director of marketing and communications for Dassault Falcon Jet, attended Wednesday’s conference noting, “From the OEM perspective, our industry is seeing meaningful progress as production rates steadily increase and backlog positions remain strong.”

The complete report can be found at gama.aero.

