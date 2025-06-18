Garmin Adds Select Seven-Cylinder Radials To GI 275 AML-STC

Garmin filled a void with its GI 275 EIS (Engine Instrument System) for vintage aircraft applications this week by adding select seven-cylinder radial engines to its AML-STC. The GI 275 EIS version is a standard 3-inch instrument (no cutting required) that serves as an all-in-one primary engine and fuel display. It displays electrical data, oil temperature and pressure, cylinder head temperature and exhaust gas temperature. It also has a manifold pressure and RPM display and a variety of other engine and electrical system parameters.

The GI 275 EIS for seven-cylinder engines is available now for select aircraft on Garmin’s AML, including those powered by the Continental W-670, Wright R-760, Jacobs R-755, and Jacobs R-915, including installations on Cessna 190 and 195, WACO YMF, the Beech Model 18 series and Howard DGA-15 series aircraft. Garmin said more applications are coming.

With a starting price of $5570, the GI 275 EIS can also stream engine data wirelessly to the Garmin Pilot app, then automatically uploads it to the flyGarmin.com website for storage. For more information, visit www.garmin.com.

This story first appeared in Aviation Consumer Magazine.