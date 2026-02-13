Garmin Expands PlaneSync Flight Log Integrations

Garmin announced Friday the addition of three new service integrations to its flyGarmin aircraft flight logging platform. The platform allows aircraft owners to automatically share flight data collected through compatible avionics and receive analysis from third-party providers.

The new integrations include Brazos Safety Systems, Navi and Jet-Care, which join existing services already connected to the platform. Garmin said the integrations are available with a PlaneSync subscription and are designed to work with data uploaded from compatible avionics systems following each flight.

Compatible Garmin avionics can collect flight information from engine start to shutdown, including GPS track, engine data, aircraft total time and other operational metrics. After a flight, that information can be uploaded to flyGarmin.com through the GDL 60 datalink and PlaneSync service or transferred using the Flight Stream 510 wireless gateway and Garmin Pilot app. Aircraft owners can review and replay flight data through the platform and, if they choose, automatically share logs with participating analysis providers.

Brazos Safety Systems provides flight data monitoring and flight operations quality assurance services, Navi analyzes in-flight audio and avionics data for real-time and post-flight insights, and Jet-Care offers gas path analysis programs for turbine engine operators. Garmin said data-sharing settings can be managed through flyGarmin and may be adjusted at any time for participating aircraft.