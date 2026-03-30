Military Aviation Aviation News

Spain Bars U.S. Iran-Related Military Flights From Its Airspace

Madrid expands earlier restrictions on base access for U.S. military flights.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Spain Bars U.S. Iran-Related Military Flights From Its Airspace
[Credit: Defense Logistics Agency]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Spain has closed its airspace to U.S. military aircraft involved in operations targeting Iran, expanding a prior decision to deny use of jointly operated military bases.
  • The Spanish government stated its decision aims to prevent escalation of the war and avoid participation in what it considers "illegal wars."
  • This restriction will force U.S. military flights headed to the Middle East to find alternative routes, potentially impacting long-range operational planning.
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Spain said Monday that it has closed its airspace to U.S. aircraft involved in military actions targeting Iran. The decision expands an earlier move to deny the use of jointly operated military bases at Rota and Morón.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Monday that Spain would not permit either the bases or the nation’s airspace to be used for operations tied to the U.S. military involvement in Iran.

“We don’t authorize either the use of military bases or the use of airspace for actions related to the war in Iran,” Robles told reporters in Madrid.

The move means U.S. military aircraft headed toward the Middle East will have to avoid Spanish airspace. Emergency situations would remain exempt.

Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said the purpose of the decision was to “not do anything that could encourage an escalation in this war,” while Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said previously that “all flight plans that involved actions related to the operation in Iran were rejected – every single one of them, including those of refuelling aircraft,” according to the BBC.

“We are a sovereign country that does not wish to take part in illegal wars,” Sánchez said.

The restriction adds another planning consideration for long-range military traffic operating from Europe, including aircraft based at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom. With Spain unavailable for normal transit, those flights may need to route farther west over the Atlantic or north through French airspace, depending on mission requirements and diplomatic clearances.

President Donald Trump has previously threatened trade action against Spain over its refusal to support the operation.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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