Sonex Announces Immediate Closure

Sonex LLC owner Mark Schaible announced in a recorded video message over the weekend that the kit aircraft manufacturer is shutting down “effective immediately.” The company is ending operations after what he described as a sudden financial collapse.

Schaible said the decision was driven by “a severe drop-off in sales” and “our bank’s unwillingness to carry-forward our debts given some unprofitable years.” He added that “a perfect storm of bank pressure, lack of sales, increasing costs, competition from our own aircraft in the used market, and cashflow realities are not allowing us to continue our work.”

In the video message, Schaible said he had been involved with Sonex since 2003 and had owned it since 2022. He also said the closure extends beyond the company itself, stating that he and his wife would be filing for personal bankruptcy along with the company’s bankruptcy.

“We have given everything we could have possibly given to this business,” Schaible said. “Barring an 11th hour investment or purchase allowing the operation to continue, this will not be a reorganization of our debts but will be much more severe.”

Schaible said he and John Monnett are seeking a buyer or investor who could continue support for the existing fleet and complete outstanding work tied to Sonex Highwing kits, though they do not expect a full recovery for the business beyond ongoing aircraft support.

He also addressed employees, vendors and customers affected by the shutdown.

“To all of you, I wish to express my most sincere apologies for this situation,” Schaible said. He urged viewers to treat Sonex staff “with dignity and respect, even if you’re angry.”