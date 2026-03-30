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Sonex Announces Immediate Closure

Owner Mark Schaible cites sales decline, lender pressure and cash-flow constraints in video message.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Sonex Announces Immediate Closure
[Credit: Sonex]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Kit aircraft manufacturer Sonex LLC is immediately shutting down due to a sudden financial collapse.
  • The closure is attributed to a severe drop in sales, bank pressure regarding unprofitable years and mounting debts, increasing costs, and competition from its own used aircraft.
  • Owner Mark Schaible and his wife are filing for personal bankruptcy alongside the company, and they are seeking an investor or buyer to continue support for the existing fleet and outstanding kits.
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Sonex LLC owner Mark Schaible announced in a recorded video message over the weekend that the kit aircraft manufacturer is shutting down “effective immediately.” The company is ending operations after what he described as a sudden financial collapse.

Schaible said the decision was driven by “a severe drop-off in sales” and “our bank’s unwillingness to carry-forward our debts given some unprofitable years.” He added that “a perfect storm of bank pressure, lack of sales, increasing costs, competition from our own aircraft in the used market, and cashflow realities are not allowing us to continue our work.”

In the video message, Schaible said he had been involved with Sonex since 2003 and had owned it since 2022. He also said the closure extends beyond the company itself, stating that he and his wife would be filing for personal bankruptcy along with the company’s bankruptcy.

“We have given everything we could have possibly given to this business,” Schaible said. “Barring an 11th hour investment or purchase allowing the operation to continue, this will not be a reorganization of our debts but will be much more severe.”

Schaible said he and John Monnett are seeking a buyer or investor who could continue support for the existing fleet and complete outstanding work tied to Sonex Highwing kits, though they do not expect a full recovery for the business beyond ongoing aircraft support.

He also addressed employees, vendors and customers affected by the shutdown.

“To all of you, I wish to express my most sincere apologies for this situation,” Schaible said. He urged viewers to treat Sonex staff “with dignity and respect, even if you’re angry.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. Terrible news for all those who have bought partial kits and also for suppliers, employees and Mark’s family.

    I can’t help wondering if this was an example of the Osborne Effect, in which a company finds itself competing with its own future products. In other words, I’m wondering if too many customers who might have bought a Sonex kit were holding off because they were excited about the High Wing and/or the 2-seater jet.
    The Osborne Effect is named after an early 1980s home computer company, which announced an upcoming new model before it was ready to sell it. Buyers stopped buying its existing product to wait for the new one, which ruined the company’s cash flows and resulted in its bankruptcy. It sounds awfully similar.

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