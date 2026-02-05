Garmin GHA 15 Height Advisor Approved For Certified Aircraft

Garmin has received Federal Aviation Administration supplemental type certificate approval for its GHA 15 height advisor for installation in certified Class I and II aircraft. Previously limited to experimental aircraft, the unit uses radar technology to provide height above ground level information and can display data on compatible GI 275 electronic flight instruments.

The radar-based system processes multiple readings per second to maintain continuous AGL indications over over water and varied terrain. Height readouts can be displayed up to 500 feet AGL, and the connected GI 275 can provide configurable audio callouts beginning at 300 feet and continuing to 1 foot to assist pilots during approaches and operations where barometric altitude information may be limited.

The GHA 15 integrates its electronics into a single module mounted on the underside of the aircraft. Garmin said the unit is a bit larger than a deck of cards and weighs less than one pound, requiring limited space and modification for installation. The company said the device is now available for certified aircraft.