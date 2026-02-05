Aviation News Company News

Garmin GHA 15 Height Advisor Approved For Certified Aircraft

Radar-based unit cleared for installation in more than 500 aircraft models.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Garmin Radar-Based Height Advisor Approved For Certified Aircraft
[Credit: Garmin]
Key Takeaways:

  • Garmin's GHA 15 radar height advisor has received FAA STC approval for installation in certified Class I and II aircraft, expanding its availability beyond experimental models.
  • The radar-based system provides continuous height above ground level (AGL) indications up to 500 feet, displayed on compatible GI 275 electronic flight instruments.
  • It offers configurable audio callouts from 300 feet down to 1 foot, ensuring reliable AGL data over varied terrain and water to assist pilots during critical approaches.
Garmin has received Federal Aviation Administration supplemental type certificate approval for its GHA 15 height advisor for installation in certified Class I and II aircraft. Previously limited to experimental aircraft, the unit uses radar technology to provide height above ground level information and can display data on compatible GI 275 electronic flight instruments.

The radar-based system processes multiple readings per second to maintain continuous AGL indications over over water and varied terrain. Height readouts can be displayed up to 500 feet AGL, and the connected GI 275 can provide configurable audio callouts beginning at 300 feet and continuing to 1 foot to assist pilots during approaches and operations where barometric altitude information may be limited.

The GHA 15 integrates its electronics into a single module mounted on the underside of the aircraft. Garmin said the unit is a bit larger than a deck of cards and weighs less than one pound, requiring limited space and modification for installation. The company said the device is now available for certified aircraft.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

