Garmin Opens New Aviation Facility At Mesa Gateway Airport

Hangar and office complex to support certification and flight test operations.

[Credit: Garmin]
Key Takeaways:

  • Garmin has acquired a 75,000 sq ft hangar and office complex at Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona to support its aircraft certification and flight test operations.
  • The Mesa location was chosen for its ideal flight conditions, including long runways and year-round weather, and its proximity to existing Garmin engineering operations in the Phoenix area.
  • This expansion aims to extend aircraft airworthiness approvals and market coverage for Garmin's aviation products, creating new engineering and flight test roles.
Garmin said Tuesday that it has acquired a hangar and office complex at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona, to support its aircraft certification and flight test operations. The facility consists of two adjacent hangars totaling about 75,000 square feet and includes office space for approximately 75 employees. The airport’s three parallel runways, including two longer than 10,000 feet, and year-round weather conditions will support flight operations.

“We are excited to add another aviation facility to our business,” Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director of aviation, said. “The capabilities this location will provide are instrumental in extending aircraft airworthiness approvals and market coverage for our product lines. This expansion represents Garmin’s continued investment in infrastructure that supports growth and innovation in our aviation business segment.”

The Mesa site will join Garmin’s existing flight operations centers in New Century, Kansas, and Salem, Oregon. The Phoenix-area region has housed Garmin engineering operations for more than two decades, including facilities in Tempe, Chandler and Scottsdale. The company said the additional location will support hiring for engineering, airworthiness approval and flight test roles and expand its aviation operations footprint in the area.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

