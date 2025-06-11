Garmin Unveils Part 25 G5000 Prime Flight Deck

Garmin introduced its G5000 Prime integrated flight deck today (June 11). The company touts the system as the most advanced integrated flight deck for Part 25 (large airline) transport aircraft. The touchscreen system’s open architecture is friendly to integrating new technologies, Garmin said.

G5000 Prime has quadruple the memory and system connectivity; as much as 100 times faster than previous-generation flight decks. New multi-core processors more than double the processing power and higher display refresh rates “provide crisp, smooth animations and an impressively responsive and fluid experience,” the company said.

Carl Wolf, Garmin v-p of aviation sales, marketing, programs, and support, said, “With over 30,000 integrated flight decks in the field, Garmin has paved the way for innovation and set a new standard for integrated avionics. The G5000 Prime avionics suite is completely optimized for crewed operations and includes deeper systems integration, and advanced automation and connectivity features that will reduce crew workload and streamline workflow in the cockpit.”