Governors Seek Expanded Counter-Drone Training For Law Enforcement

A bipartisan group of 29 governors is asking federal officials to expand counter-drone training as states prepare to use new authorities under the Safer Skies Act.

In an Oct. 6 letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and FBI Director Kash Patel, the governors called for more federally approved training to help state and local agencies respond to threats involving unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster led the effort.

The letter argues that expanded legal authority to address malicious drone activity must be accompanied by enough training capacity for personnel to exercise those powers safely and lawfully.

The governors cited potential threats to critical infrastructure, transportation systems, correctional facilities, major public events and public safety operations.

The letter outlines three priorities. First, the governors want more seats at the FBI’s National Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Training Center, along with regional training options to reduce travel expenses and staffing disruptions.

Second, they are urging federal agencies to develop a dedicated counter-drone curriculum for corrections personnel. The program would address drones used to deliver weapons, drugs, contraband and communication devices into secure facilities. Training would cover legal authority, evidence collection, coordination with law enforcement and safe response procedures.

Third, the governors want broader access to counter-drone instruction for National Guard members, who support security at major events, emergency operations and critical infrastructure sites.

The request comes as agencies work to implement the Safer Skies Act, which expanded counter-drone authorities for eligible state, local, tribal and territorial law enforcement and corrections agencies.