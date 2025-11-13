Grant Aviation’s Expanding Role in Alaska

Anchorage-based Grant Aviation is working to steady its Kenai–Anchorage operation after the abrupt shutdown of Kenai Aviation earlier this month left the community with reduced options for scheduled service. The closure came as Grant was already managing a lean fleet, with several aircraft redirected to Western Alaska to assist communities affected by Typhoon Halong.

Dan Knesek, Grant Aviation’s vice president of commercial operations, told a local radio station that the company is focused on keeping service consistent as it absorbs a larger share of the market on short notice.

Knesek said Grant Aviation did not see an immediate surge in bookings following Kenai Aviation’s shutdown, largely because Kenai travelers tend to book within 72 hours of departure. He said Grant chose not to add flights right away, noting that existing runs still had available seats and that the company aimed to prevent overextending an already stretched fleet.

Grant Aviation had already been exploring ways to increase coverage even before the announcement, Knesek said, and emphasized that the airline intends to meet year-round demand. Kenai’s closure came less than three months after the closure of another regional Alaskan carrier, Ravn Alaska. Between the loss of both airlines, the state is facing an increasingly noticeable gap in services.

“We will make sure that we are there for the community,” he said to Homer News.

The transition comes at a challenging time for passengers who had relied on Kenai Aviation’s broader network, which once connected Anchorage with other Alaskan communities as well, including Homer, Valdez, Fairbanks and Unalakleet.

The airline’s owner, Joel Caldwell, cited pandemic-era debt in announcing the shutdown and said is still seeking a financial lifeline.

Knesek said Grant will continue to adjust as the region adapts to fewer operators and as schedules evolve, particularly in light of recent shutdown-induced federal service limits. Despite attempting to receive an exception from federally imposed flight reductions, the airline is still bound to the current six percent decrease in flights operating through Anchorage.

He asked travelers to remain patient during the shift, adding that the airline will contact any affected passengers directly to assist with refunds or rebooking.