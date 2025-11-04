Aviation News

Reagan Flights Resume After Bomb Threat

FBI says no hazards found after reported Reagan bomb threat prompts airport shutdown.

Matt Ryan
United flight Reagan bomb threat
[Credit: @AirportWebcams via X]
Key Takeaways:

  • Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) initiated a ground stop and evacuated United Flight 512 on Tuesday following an unconfirmed bomb threat.
  • The arriving Houston flight was isolated on a runway, passengers were safely removed, and emergency crews along with the FBI conducted an investigation.
  • No hazards were found on the aircraft, and flights at DCA resumed Tuesday afternoon, with police investigating the threat that reportedly demanded cryptocurrency.
Flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport resumed Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat prompted a ground stop and the evacuation of a United Airlines flight, officials said. The threat was made against United Flight 512, which arrived from Houston around 11:30 a.m. The aircraft was directed to stop on a runway away from the terminal while passengers were safely removed and bused to the terminal, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Air traffic recordings from LiveATC.net captured controllers alerting the crew to an “unconfirmed bomb report.”

One controller told the pilot, “I’m sorry to have to do this to you. We’ve got to turn you again … We have an unconfirmed bomb report for your flight, and we’ve got to get you away from the airport.”

At around 11:37 a.m., another controller added, “Someone called and said there was a bomb on 512. They said if it landed, it would explode—well, it landed.”

Emergency Response and Investigation

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said emergency crews secured the scene and closed runways in preparation for deboarding passengers. Video from the tarmac showed travelers deplaning near the Potomac River while police and fire vehicles surrounded the aircraft. Dispatch audio obtained by NBC Washington indicated the threat came from a robotic male voice demanding $500,000 in cryptocurrency before disconnecting.

The FAA issued a ground stop at 11:18 a.m., halting all arrivals and departures. Several flights diverted to nearby airports, including Washington Dulles and Baltimore/Washington International. The main runway reopened at 12:50 p.m. after authorities determined there were no hazards, according to airport officials.

Flights Resume, No Injuries Reported

“The FAA is aware of a reported security issue on an aircraft at Reagan Washington National Airport,” the agency said in a statement. “Passengers have been removed and the aircraft is away from the terminal while authorities investigate.”

The FBI’s Washington Field Office said its National Capital Response Squad “responded to reports of a bomb threat … No hazards were found.”

MWAA police are leading the investigation into the Reagan bomb threat with assistance from federal partners.

The incident comes about ten months after the deadly midair collision in January involving an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a PSA CRJ700 that was on approach to land at the airport.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

