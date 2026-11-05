Gulfstream Targets 200 Annual Deliveries by 2030

Gulfstream Aerospace is targeting 200 business jet deliveries annually by 2030 as the manufacturer prepares to transition from the G280 to its new G300 super-midsize aircraft. General Dynamics President Danny Deep outlined the production plans during the company’s Oct. 30 earnings call.

Deep also confirmed that Gulfstream expects the G300 to receive certification toward the end of 2027, although the company anticipates a gap between the final G280 deliveries and the arrival of its replacement.

Production Expansion

“Our intent is to deliver 200 aircraft in 2030,” Deep said during the earnings call. “Obviously, in order to do that, we are going to have to produce more than 200 aircraft in 2029.”

Deep said Gulfstream already has the facilities and workforce necessary to support the planned production increase, although supplier capacity remains a consideration. Expanding beyond 200 annual deliveries would require additional investments in manufacturing facilities and equipment. According to General Dynamics’ quarterly results, Gulfstream delivered 40 aircraft during the third quarter, compared with 39 during the same period last year. Those deliveries included 35 large-cabin aircraft and five mid-cabin jets.

G300 Certification Timeline

Gulfstream expects to complete deliveries of the G280 around the middle of 2027, several months before the anticipated certification of its replacement. Deep said the company plans to offset the reduction in G280 deliveries by increasing deliveries of larger aircraft. He also noted that the timing of initial G300 deliveries will depend partly on developments in the Middle East, where the aircraft is manufactured.

The G300 was unveiled in September 2025 and completed its first flight that December. The aircraft features Gulfstream’s Harmony Flight Deck, seating for up to 10 passengers and a projected range of 3,600 nautical miles at Mach 0.80. The company is continuing its certification program as it prepares to phase out the G280 and increase production across its business jet lineup.