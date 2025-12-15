Hartzell Introduces Sky-Tec Starters

Hartzell Engine Tech announced an expansion of its Sky-Tec brand Monday with the introduction of a new line of lightweight engine starters designed for 12-volt electrical systems used on experimental and home-built aircraft. The new Sky-Tec XP Series starters, identified by an “XP” suffix in their part numbers, are expected to be available through the company’s global distribution network by the end of the first quarter of 2026. The starters are projected to retail for less than $1,000.

According to the company, the XP Series starters are new-production units manufactured at Hartzell Engine Tech’s facility in Montgomery, Alabama, where the company also produces its FAA-certified Sky-Tec products. The XP starters will not carry FAA Form 8130 airworthiness certification, but will be available for the experimental and home-built segment.

“These new Sky-Tec XP starters make flying more affordable and accessible for the experimental market while maintaining the same engineering excellence that pilots have come to expect from Hartzell Engine Tech,” Marolous Cebulka, vice president of sales and marketing for Hartzell Engine Tech, said.

The starters are designed for use with Lycoming-powered homebuilt aircraft.

The Sky-Tec brand includes a range of legacy and newer starter designs that are produced and supported under Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Engine Tech’s product portfolio also includes PowerUp ignition systems, Janitrol Plane-Power, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems and serv both general aviation and military markets.