Hartzell Renews RAF Propeller Discount

Hartzell Propeller said Monday it will extend a $1,000 discount on backcountry propellers for members of the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) through 2026. The program, now in its sixth year, also includes a $250 contribution to the RAF for each qualifying propeller sold. According to Hartzell, the contribution is intended to support efforts to maintain access to backcountry airstrips in the United States.

“We are so very proud to continue our support for the RAF and backcountry flying,” said JJ Frigge, president of Hartzell Propeller. “This relationship isn’t just about saving money, it’s also about keeping backcountry flying alive for everyone who loves aviation adventures.”

RAF Chairman John McKenna Jr. said the continued program assists pilots who operate in remote areas.

“Hartzell Propeller’s ongoing commitment directly benefits pilots and helps protect the airstrips that make backcountry flying possible,” McKenna said.

The discount applies to several Hartzell models. Eligible propellers include the three-blade carbon fiber Carbon Voyager and its aluminum counterpart Voyager, both approved under an STC for Continental 470, 520 and 550 engines used on Cessna 180-, 182-, 185- and 206-series aircraft. Also included are the three-blade carbon Pathfinder, compatible with aircraft such as the CubCrafters XCub and Carbon Cub FX, and the two- or three-blade Trailblazer, which can be installed on aircraft from manufacturers including American Champion, Maule and CubCrafters.