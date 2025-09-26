New 36-Foot Combat Drone Revealed

Defense startup Helsing has unveiled its CA-1 Europa, a new uncrewed combat drone intended to fly both autonomously and in support of crewed fighters. Presented at Helsing’s Tussenhausen facility in Bavaria, the angular, V-tailed aircraft shares similarities with Boeing Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat, a loyal wingman drone developed for the Royal Australian Air Force. Helsing said the CA-1 will stage a first flight in 2027 and could be ready for operational service before 2031.

The 36-foot, single-engined drone weighs about 8,800 pounds and is designed to operate from conventional runways with tricycle landing gear. Helsing has not disclosed payload details but confirmed the drone will carry weapons internally.

The company said the CA-1 can operate independently, in swarms or as a companion to fighters such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and F-35A.

“AI changes everything in many areas of life, but also in defence,” Helsing co-founder Gundbert Scherf told Reuters. “And the key thing that it enables is autonomy.”

The firm pledged to invest hundreds of millions of euros and partner with European companies to deliver the system.

Founded in 2021 and initially focused on AI software, Helsing has since expanded into drone production, supplying Ukraine with smaller HF-1 and HX-2 drones. It has raised more than $1 billion from backers including Saab and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.

Still, analysts cited by Reuters and The War Zone note the company faces challenges in scaling up from light aircraft manufacturing to advanced unmanned combat systems.

Airbus and Kratos are already promoting the XQ-58A Valkyrie to the German Luftwaffe, while Airbus has also unveiled its own Wingman concept. With Germany seeking to pair drones with future Eurofighter EK and F-35A fleets, Helsing’s CA-1 is entering a competitive European market for loyal wingman-type aircraft.