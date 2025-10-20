Aviation News Flight Safety

747 Crash Kills Two

Investigators probe Hong Kong cargo plane crash after Boeing 747 veers off runway and breaks apart in sea.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Flightradar24]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Boeing 747 cargo plane skidded off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport, crashing through perimeter fencing, striking a patrol car, and ending up partially in the sea.
  • The incident resulted in the deaths of two airport security staff from the patrol car, while all four aircraft crew members were rescued and reported safe.
  • Despite clear weather and standard runway conditions, with no distress signal sent, the 30-year-old converted freighter broke in two; the north runway is now closed for investigation as authorities search for flight recorders.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A Boeing 747 cargo plane crashed at Hong Kong International Airport in the early hours of Monday morning. The aircraft arrived from Dubai and skidded off the north runway, crashing through perimeter fencing and striking a patrol car before coming to rest partially in the sea. Two airport security staff in the vehicle were pulled from the water and later pronounced dead, according to local media. 

The Emirates-operated flight EK9788, flown by Turkish carrier Air ACT under a wet-lease arrangement, landed at about 3:50 a.m. local time (19:50 GMT). All four crew members aboard the Boeing 747-481 were rescued and are reported safe, Emirates told the BBC.

Airport operations executive director Steven Yiu said at a press conference that the weather was clear and runway conditions met operational standards at the time of the crash. Yiu also confirmed that the aircraft did not send a distress signal prior to landing. 

Fire Services officials said more than 200 emergency personnel responded within minutes, finding the aircraft broken in two with its nose section resting against a sea wall. The north runway has been closed pending a safety review, while the airport’s center and south runways remain operational.

Authorities from Hong Kong’s Air Accident Investigation Authority are searching for the Boeing’s flight data and cockpit voice recorders. Officials said the 30-year-old aircraft had been converted from a passenger jet into a freighter and was not carrying cargo at the time of the incident. 

The crash marks only the second fatal incident at the airport since its opening in 1998, following a 1999 China Airlines accident during a typhoon that killed three people, according to the BBC.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE